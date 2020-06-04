Why Godzilla Vs. Kong is rated PG-13

In addition to the two beasts namesake who fight (and in contrast to King Kong vs. Godzilla in 1962, there will be a winner this time), Godzilla vs. Kong will also see the scientific organization Monarch embark on a quest to learn more about the origins of the Titans, as well as a conspiracy of human discovery to eliminate these monsters. The cast includes Millie Bobby Brown, Kyle Chandler, Alexander Skarsgård, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Eiza González, Demián Bichir, Shun Oguri, Jessica Henwick, Julian Dennison, Zhang Ziyi and Lance Reddick.