Why Halle Berry she shaved part of the head of his daughter ?

On the 21st of April last, the actress Halle Berry told an anecdote in the show virtual of Jimmy Fallon. The latter confessed to having had to shave off half of the skull of her daughter Nahla, age 12, born out of his previous relationship with model Gabriel Aubry. And why ? Simply, because the pre-teen refused to get their hair done by her mother, which caused a huge ball of knots in his hair. “Every day, we are swimming and when you get out of the pool, my daughter said to me :” I don’t need you I brushes the hair ” she said to Jimmy Fallon. But this had to happen, happened. The interpreter of “Catwoman” has had to improvise a dressing table and use his lawn mower to relieve him of his hair problems. “We were doing homework the other night and she told me” Mom, I’m afraid to say it, but it touches the back of my head “, all the hair that exceeded his shoulders had narrowed considerably and formed a ball of knot that looked like fur “.

A fool-proof method

If at the beginning, the actress Halle Berry tried to untie his hair, in practicing the method with fresh shampoos démêlants, the knots were far too tough. “I was pulling, she cried out, and they were getting tight “, it did not have the choice to use a method much more drastic in him shaving off a portion of his head. “It is bald behind the head,” she continued. Her daughter Nahla has in all cases drawn a good lesson from this bad experience. Halle Berry concludes : “First, maybe you should let your mom help you. And secondly, you learned that you had to brush her hair. All the days, ” The message is past !