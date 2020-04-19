why has he delayed the start of his speech this Monday ?

A month after you have called the French to stay in their homes in an attempt to stem the spread of the coronavirus, Emmanuel Macron is preparing to make a new speech on Monday 13 April. While the containment is still in effect, the citizens are waiting for the next steps of the president of the Republic, who prepares carefully his speech. To do this, the head of the State is surrounded by a small circle.

According to the information of BFMTV, Emmanuel Macron has only sought Édouard Philippe, and a number of ministers to be essential, including Health care Olivier Véran, mobilized since the beginning of the crisis. The president of the Republic may also count on some external support, including those of Angela Merkel and François Hollande. With this speech, the companion of Brigitte Macron wants to ” protect the French language and preserving national unity “.

The applause before all

A speech eagerly awaited, and the French will have to show a little more of your patience before you discover it. Supposed to start at 20h battery, the intervention of Emmanuel Macron has finally been shifted two minutes, and this for a very simple reason. For several weeks, the applause rang to 20h to acknowledge the continued commitment and the courage of the caregivers. The head of State and thus would not encroach on this tribute to those who are first in line to fight the Covid-19. After being given an appointment at their windows,

Find this article on Here“data-reactid=”23″>Find this article on Here

Speaking of Emmanuel Macron : the containment is extended until 11 may

PHOTO Katy Perry : disguised for Easter, the singer unveils her round belly

Kristen Stewart : the message full of love to his girlfriend for her birthday

Koh-Lanta 2020 : Delphine always furious, Ahmad would like to see it the ” forgive ” finally

Shailene Woodley very sick, the star of Divergent reveals to have failed to graze the death

“data-reactid=”24″>Speaking of Emmanuel Macron : the containment is extended until 11 may

PHOTO Katy Perry : disguised for Easter, the singer unveils her round belly

Kristen Stewart : the message full of love to his girlfriend for her birthday

Koh-Lanta 2020 : Delphine always furious, Ahmad would like that she “forgives” finally

Shailene Woodley very sick, the star of Divergent reveals to have failed to graze the death