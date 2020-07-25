Why Has Jennifer Lawrence Agreed To Appear Naked On The Screen?

Jennifer Lawrence appears naked for the first time in the cinema in Red Sparrow. The actress explained in 2018 why she accepted the role after the trauma of hacking her personal photos.

Between the Hunger Games saga and X-Men, Jennifer Lawrence has shown that she is not shy and that she can overcome impressive physical challenges for the needs of a role. This abnegation, the 27-year-old actress has shown again for the filming of Red Sparrow.

In this film, Lawrence plays Dominika, a young ballerina, whose career is shattered after a fall. She is recruited against her will by the Russian secret services. Trained to use her charms and body as weapons, she discovers the breadth of her newfound power and quickly becomes one of their best agents.

To play this character, JLaw did not hesitate to undergo intensive training, in particular, learning ballet 3 hours a day for months. “It’s the hardest thing I’ve had to do. On Hunger Games, it was physical but different. If I had to climb a hill I would do it for 12 hours and it was over. ballet is just unimaginable! ” says Jennifer.

Beyond that, the actress also had to face another challenge: the nude scenes. Indeed, Lawrence appears in Eve’s outfit for the first time in the cinema in Red Sparrow. This choice was difficult for her after the trauma of hacking her personal data, revealing her naked photos to the world. The artist recently declared that these nude sequences had been of great help to her in her reconstruction process and in overcoming this trauma.

“The insecurity and fear of being judged by her nakedness, everything I’ve been through… Should that dictate the decisions I make for the rest of my life?”, asked the actress. “Red Sparrow changed my outlook and I didn’t even realize how important it was to change that mindset until it was done. But I also challenged myself like never before by making a clean sweep from the past, ” says Jennifer.

Director Francis Lawrence was a big part of Jennifer’s decision to take on this complicated role. The two artists talked a lot about it, the filmmaker leaving the actress the choice to refuse to make the film until the last minute: “Jennifer liked the idea of ​​the character in general but I wanted her to read the script. before making a decision. She knew however the direction in which the film would go. She said that she wanted to do it anyway. So I said to her: Ok, I’m coming to your place and we’re going to talk to each other very frankly “, confides the director.

“It was really scary making the decision to make this film because the only way to tell the story well was in the nude scenes. It took me a while to say yes. The day before I gave my answer, I did not sleep all night. I was also very afraid to find myself naked in front of everyone. But I was surrounded by professionals and after having shot these sequences, I felt powerful “, recalls the actress.

In the end, Jennifer Lawrence, in her usual frankness, will strike: “It’s my body, it’s my art and it’s my choice! And if you don’t like boobs, don’t go see Red Sparrow! ” After a break in his career, JLaw will return soon in Mob Girl, a new film by Paolo Sorrentino. She will also be the heroine of Don’t Look Up, a new work by Adam McKay (Vice) which will be released on Netflix.