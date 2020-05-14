why has she been invited to the Elysée ?

Emma Watson was born in France. The actress loves this country. But the climax of the happiness she has been invited to the Elysée. MCETV you why.

Emma Watson is committed for years in the fight for equality between men and women. In February 2019, it will have a seat at the Elysée for the advisory Council for equality between women and men. A presence that is a pleasure to the French.

It is then quite remarkable entrance on the front steps of the Elysée palace. Emma Watson, smiling, holds the hand the activist mauritanian Vice-Lam. Alongside the secretary of state Marlène Schiappa she goes into the palace.

It is about a thirty personalities who were present at this council. A single chair was empty. Next to the President of the Republic, the iranian lawyer, Nasrine Sotoudeh, imprisoned.

In this meeting, the topics were obviously women. The topics were : the access to education of girls in the world, to create funds for the victims of rape but also the cyber-bullying.

Emma Watson, her fight for women

It is on this last point that Emma Watson is, therefore, the word. ” I have also been attacked. It was a source of anguish. Companies in the digital sector should respond better. If you have the privilege of being able to offer you a lawyer, you sometimes responds more quickly… But women are committing suicide because of it “

In effect, in 2014, hackers are threatening to disclose the intimate pictures of she. The reason for this ? His speech committed to the United Nations convention on the rights of women. Apparently it had not been appreciated by all.

But this does not scare off Emma Watson. She continues to say what she thinks and fighting for the rights of women. But not only that. The young woman has also committed to ecology. It wants to warn about the effects of our actions.

On a photo instagram, it alert explaining that our choice of clothes can have an impact on the climate more than you think. In short, the actress does not stop and has not his tongue in his pocket. She gets smashed so in what she believes and that’s good.

