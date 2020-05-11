why he says goodbye to Superman







HENRY CAVILL – After having lent his features to the superman of DC Comics for Warner in three films, Henry Cavill will not return in the skin of Clark Kent.

[Mis à jour le 13 septembre 2018 à 9h35] The announcement was made by the Hollywood Reporter, citing anonymous sources close to Warner Bros. After three films in the skin of Clark Kent, alias Superman, the british actor Henry Cavill throw in the towel and makes his cape and his costume Kryptonien. The comedian had been hired by Zack Snyder for Man of Steel, the reboot of the man in the blue suit and red released in 2013. He was then chained with the cross-over Batman v Superman in 2016 and Justice League in 2017. These last two films, often pointed out by the critics and the audience, have certainly reported a lot of revenue but have little to no convinced.

The Hollywood Reporter says that Warner wanted to see Cavill in the role of Superman in the superhero movie Shazam, expected next year, but that the project came into conflict with the schedule of the actor. Subsequently, representatives of the actor have closed the door to this possibility. According to sources in the Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros at this time would be the same in the process of preparing a film dedicated to Supergirl, an origin story that would make an appearance to Cavill impossible since the character of Superman would be too young for this story.

“A part of previous films did not work”

The news of the departure of Henry Cavill arrives at a time of introspection for Warner whose licenses DC Comics to disappoint as well on the side of the critics than on the input side. According to a source from the studio quoted by the Hollywood Reporter, “we realize that a part of the previous movies didn’t work”. This awareness would motivate even at this time a new direction in the management of the licenses super-heroic, yet very known, as has Warner.

At the head of WarnerMedia, John Stankey had already stated to its investors at a conference that “we believe that certain of our licenses, particularly in DC, can do better.” Subsequently, Warner Bros will have to, therefore, succeed in giving interest to his characters super-heroes who are still struggling to convince in a post-Dark Knight, the trilogy acclaimed Christopher Nolan. At the present time, only the film Wonder Woman had managed to auréoler praise from the critics. An observation far from being sufficient for productions with budgets hundreds of times the millionaires.

According to these information, Warner Bros would not necessarily be a priority to make a new film dedicated to the Kryptonien for at least several years. This would have also facilitated the departure of Henry Cavill. Another source suggests the possibility that the commitment of Henry Cavill in the series The Witcher would be the cause of this departure, while another explains that, in reality, the signing of this new contract for the player would be arriving after the actor and the studio have found themselves in an impasse.

According to a source at Warner, “Superman is like James Bond, after a number of films, it is necessary to look for new actors.” However, there is no doubt that this was not planned so early in the plans of Warner, who is just beginning to scratch the surface of his world super-heroic shared from Batman v Superman in 2016. Appeared in Mission Impossible 6 Fallout this summer, Henry Cavill has recently announced that he will portray the character of Geralt of Riv in the series adapted from the books and video games The Witcher for Netflix.

The Justice League would lose its Superman and its Batman

Note that this is not the first time that Superman must change as a movie actor. We had of course seen Christopher Reeve in the first film adaptations of comics, and then the Australian Brandon Routh in Superman Returns, and finally Henry Cavill. The Uk is not the first to leave the ship DC Comics Warner since Ben Affleck, who plays Batman for 2016, is not expected to reprise the role of Bruce Wayne in the next film Matt Reeves will be dedicated to him.

As regards the actors that form the Justice League, Henry Cavill and Ben Affleck would leave so the vessel but this is not the case of the other actors seen in the film. Gal Gadot has already turned the result of Wonder Woman while Jason Momoa will be at the poster of Aquaman from the month of December. Finally, Ezra Miller, performer of Flash, is also expected to get a film for her character, whose filming is scheduled for early 2019.

What is the future of DC Comics in film ?

Newsletter





Of course, the departure of Henry Cavill as Superman is far to sign the death warrant of the movies stamped DC in the cinema. As we know, Warner Bros already has several projects super-heroic foreseen in the near future but they will have to pass the iconic figure of Superman in a first time, at least until the audience had had time to get used to the absence of Henry Cavill. Inevitably, Warner will have to choose a new actor to portray the super-hero mythical. But how to justify that the character is absent from the films DC while he is still living in the universe since risen in the Justice League ? There are still several solutions, talk about the fact that he is busy elsewhere than on the Earth, at the other end of the galaxy or even in another dimension. One thing is for sure, the writers at Warner/DC should scratch the crane to manage this transition to the less brutal…