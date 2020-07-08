Why Henry Cavill confirms each time the rumors about Superman

In a couple of years, Henry Cavill has built a CV XXL. Revealed to the eyes of the world thanks to the series the Tudors, then put the layer in the Superman film, a role that is particularly coveted. Now, it also embodies Geralt of Riv, in the series the Witcher, on Netflix. But if his return to the world of the series has been covered with success, there are questions still very regularly about his role as a super-hero. It will be a day to recover the layer of Superman ? The rumors are very numerous and recurring. Ad counter-ad… If he himself has never said that he gave up the role, all the indicators seem to point in this direction. It tries to explain why he never spoke, never directly on the subject.

Henry Cavill and the madness of Superman

Interviewed on the podcast The Big Ticket Variety, Henry Cavill is back on the subject. It must be said that at the end of may, with the return of the Man of Steel has been mentioned. The idea would be rather than those that appear in other movies as a single. He spoke for the first time of the madness around her character.

It is more and more crazy each day. The amount of speculation, the things I have read on the Internet, it’s extraordinary and sometimes very frustrating. Sometimes we see people present some things as facts, while this is not the case.

Then, why not make use of the word to refute the many rumors ?

The most important thing is that the people who are excited about it and I think that is important. Superman is a fantastic character. If people talk about it, and even if they invent things, this is good because it means that they want to see the character again. In an ideal world, I would love to play Superman again.

And for those who are wondering, Henry Cavill explains that he does not comment on rumors under an alias, even if it has already been very tempted to do so.