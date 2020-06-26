Why Henry Cavill does his own stunts in the series of Netflix The Witcher

With The Witcher, Netflix, and Henry Cavill has signed one of the best series of the last few months. It is sometimes difficult to follow, but always particularly well paced, catchy and explosive. The actor who embodies Geralt of Riv has even managed to convince Andrzej, The author of the saga literature. If some of the sequences may seem particularly sports, Henry Cavill, however, does not use a double to perform the stunts. It is c that it is confirmed to Variety. But now we know why.

Henry Cavill inspired by Tom Cruise

In the occasion of a crossed interview done by Patrick Stewart, who has recently resumed his role of Jean-Luc picard in the Star Trek universe, he explains, have taken this decision after having worked with Tom Cruise. Henry Cavill played August Walker, the great villain in the film Mission Impossible : Fallout.

Work with Tom Cruise has helped me a lot – or perhaps, in the eyes of the producers, it has deepened my enthusiasm for the falls.

If Henry Cavill explains that he likes to make himself, the cascades, and that have been coupled with Tom Cruise, who has shown their benefits. In his mind, but it also helps to embody Geralt of Riv on the screen.

If the public looks at Geralt on the screen, that you must believe that it is me. If this is not the case, I feel that I have betrayed the character in any way. So I try and so I am doing as many tricks as this that allows me to production.

We can honestly say that it is successful, as the fight scenes, whether with the sword or the body-to-body, are part of the moments, the most successful of the series The Witcher. It should be noted that some of the scenes with the sword are performed with a weapon in rubber and other weapons are added later through special effects.