Why her protagonists do they want to abandon the saga?

Alec Guinness, Harrison Ford, Anthony Daniels and Daisy Ridley are the players that wanted to come out of Star Wars. But what were his reasons?

Each time a new Star Wars movie is announced, the Internet trembles. Given the preference of Lucasfilm for the hiring of performers unknown to the main characters and the gigantic machine of entertainment that they lead, portray characters of Star Wars is a guarantee of fame, instant success, wealth, and creative opportunities. So, with so many actors that are dying to be in one of the film franchise, why are so many of them they want to kill their characters and abandon the saga for ever?

This has been the case for several stars of the original trilogy. Alec Guinness, who played Obi-wan Kenobi in A new hopeHe was very happy to be killed before the end of the film. He had never really wanted to be in a movie about the magicians of the space, it connects not with the cast and a team much younger, he didn’t like at the same time the dialogue, which he considered “a trash of a fairy tale” and hated that George Lucas rewrites. constantly and was not very nice with the tunisian desert

Even Harrison Ford wanted to kill Han Solo The return of the Jedi in 1983. In an interview in 2010, he mentioned that there was not much for Han, and that it had never been very interesting. However, Lucas refused to kill him in the original trilogy. In the opinion of Ford, this is because the director “did not see any future in the toys dead Han”. In 2016, he added that the death of Han in The Force Awakens was a way to give a character without a goal, a purpose noble. “I thought that its usefulness had been exhausted, bleeding, and, well, he was ready to die for the cause,” explained Ford. “Bring the gravitas, of the base.”

Another actor from the original trilogy who also proposed his own death was none other than Anthony Daniels. Daniels was convinced that C-3PO had to die in The ascent of Skywalker. “Before this film, the writers seemed to be out of breath with C-3PO. I didn’t want this to become a wall decoration. I thought that you should have a grand goodbye or a goodbye that would give you a definitive character and, of course, at that time J. J. He said: “No question.”

The main actors of the préquels are more divided in this regard. On the one hand, Hayden Christensen and Natalie Portman were never returned to Star Wars after revenge of the Sith, and although they are sometimes mentioned by their colleagues on social networks, no one has mentioned the possibility of returning to the franchise. The other hand, many actors, including Ewan McGregor, Joel Edgerton and Temuera Robinson-era prequel, will appear on Disney +.

The younger generation has expressed a lot more reasons not to come back. Adam Driver wants his fans forget that he has already played Kylo Ren to be able to focus on other creative projects. John Boyega has flatly rejected the idea of participating in a series Disney +, adding that Daisy Ridley and Oscar Isaac should be part of any project Star Wars to reflect seriously upon. In the case of Ridley and Issac, they have thought of The ascent of Skywalker as the last chapter of this part of his career as an actor, because the story, as far as they were concerned, was over.

One of the reasons why the actors may be less inclined to return to the franchise Star Wars is because of the intense attention that is paid to. Critics of the suites harassed on social networks, Daisy Ridley and Kelly Marie Tran, actress who played Rose Tico in The last Jedi and The ascent of Skywalker. This type of stress could have played a role in his decision, but the intensity and exclusivity related to the promotion of a production, Disney-Lucasfilm would have also been able to play an important role. When an actor signs a contract to appear in a film, include a clause that determines the number of days or hours that the actor will promote the film, and a second clause requiring the exclusivity of the actor during a certain period of time. This ensures that during the production process and the promotion, the actor can only work on this particular film.

In any case, wanting to disappear from Star Wars generally does not work in the saga, just to see Yoda, Obi-wan or Luke Skywalker. The dead Jedi come back as ghosts of the force, the Sith Lords found their rhythm and cloning tubes for a final act, and even Han Solo becomes a vision of redemption in The ascent of Skywalker. Even the actors who have died in the real world are back on the big screen thanks to the magic of technology. Therefore, the chances are strong, even if the production and the tours of the press are grueling, the fans behave like trolls, the characters seem flat and Disney breaks the whip in order to impose a code of conduct to their stars, they will be back.