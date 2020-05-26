Why his ex-imposed two-week quarantine ⋆ StarMag.com

Kevin Federline has been categorical in asking Britney Spears to be put in quarantine for two weeks.

If the romance between Britney Spears and Kevin Federline is to conjugate it in the past since 2006, they have had two children together : Sean Preston and Jayden James. Since then, the former lovebirds have remade their lives separately but still in contact in order for the singer to be in tune with her ex in regards to his visits to the children.

According to a source who is entrusted to TMZ, Britney Spears has returned to Los Angeles after having seen the family in Louisiana at the end of the month of April. Following this escapade, she wished to be reunited with her children.

Kevin Federline has imposed his condition

In order to be able to find her two boys, Britney Spears spent two weeks in quarantine at the request of his ex Kevin Federline. Having a heart to protect children, it is preferred that the singer is isolated in the cases where she could have contracted the coronavirus during its displacement in the southern United States.

It is without rechignée that it has accepted this request in order to be able to see her son, what she has been doing since two times.

Since mid-march, Kevin Federline also plays the role of the teacher to the house for Sean and Jayden, due to the closing of the schools and seems to be very careful to ensure that nothing happens to them.