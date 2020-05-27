Why his latest selfie has frightened viewers ⋆ StarMag.com

Jennifer Lopez should not expect to such a debate by posting this selfie on the social networks. But it is clear that nothing escapes the internet !

Jennifer Lopez is a fan of selfies. Thus, it has once again revealed his muscular body after a workout. However, it is clear that this is not his physical dream that was about this time… but a any other details a lot more sinister.

In fact, the last template in the date posted by the star on his account Instagram has frightened a large number of its subscribers. At issue : a detail in the background that has not escaped the notice of observers. Yes, behind Jennifer Lopez hides a masked man.

But that may well be this individual in the private gym of the actress ? Of course, this question has given rise the theories of the wildest… much the more, as the bride of Alex Rodriguez is not expressed on the subject.

A friend of the bomba latina ?

Some believe, however, that it is only a friend of the star who wears a mask on the face in order to meet the security measures against the COVID-19. A hypothesis is much more logical… and less scary !

This is for sure, Jennifer Lopez was not to be expected from such a debate by posting this photo. The proof that it is worth to pay attention to all the details ! The bomba latina is prevented.