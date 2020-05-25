why his suit isn’t black in Superman ?

There is little, Zack Snyder spoke about the Superman costume in Man of Steel. Why Henry Cavill is not the legendary black armor ?

The film Man of Steel is now legendary in the world of Superman. While Henry Cavill plays Clark Kent, some wonder why this last there wears not the armor black. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

Needless to introduce you to Superman, that mythical hero of the DC universe. In Man of Steelthe hero from the planet Krypton takes traits d’Henry Cavill.

Some may know him also for his role noticed in the series The Witcher. He embodied then Geralt of Riv, the warlock and the heroes of the series.

To come back to SupermanHenry Cavill y wears a suit made from fabrics from Krypton. If many know the outfit made of blue and red, in the comic original, it is entirely in black.

This has led some to ask why the actor does not have a similar version in Man of Steel ? Zack Snyder has just lifted the veil on it.

It is, therefore, during his watch party that he has given the details of this choice of costume worn by Henry Cavill. “The costume of the family El should be black “, he said.

Henry Cavill: why is there a red costume and blue in Man of Steel

“But in front of the public, he said ‘you help him to do wonders’. This costume is the costume of the optimismin my opinion “, he said.

“The costume is red and blue, for me, is more inclusive “ grants the man behind the film Man of Steel. “It is a costume more warm “.

Therefore, we can understand better why the red and the blue suits better with Henry Cavill in Man of Steel. The black would have maybe made all the more cold and more dark.

A little picture of a Batman, that is absolutely not Clark Kent. Yes, the costume Superman represents a little hope, and its colors remind us of the american flag !

