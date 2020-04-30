Why I love Maisie Williams, star of Game of Thrones in a relationship with Reuben Selby ?

“Not today.” After you have said why Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson make up the couple missed this summer, let’s move to another personality of which we have spoken a lot these last few weeks. You have understood, this is Maisie Williams. Has only 22 years, the one that the world now knows as the interpreter of Arya Stark in the series phenomenon Game Of Thrones no longer has to make for his future. Beyond the role of a main character in the series that will be offered to HBO real audience records, Maisie Williams is now an integral part of pop culture. However, things could have been much different. Yes, what many of us don’t know is that obtaining the role of Arya Stark by Maisie Williams, is strongly due to the friendliness almost instantly that she has developed with another actress Game of Thrones : Sophie Turner.

At just 12 years old, Maisie Williams has cracked the interpreter of Sansa Stark in Game Of Thrones — before cracking the rest of the planet. And if for those who know his personal history is now fully connected to the series David Benioff and D. B. Weiss, in regards to myself, it is the complementarity of the roles she has embodied since its first appearance on television that make me love it. Yes, in addition to playing beautifully, the little sisters daring, courageous and fearsome, Maisie Williams has managed to imbue a little of his personality and his personal commitments in almost all the roles that she has had since. Aware of the hyper-connectivity of our generation, she struggled against cyber-harassment in the movie Cyberbully in 2015 before being a victim of gang rape ready to rumble in iBoy (2017, available on Netflix).

In 2014, she was already as an icon in feminist and queer in The Fallingalongside of Florence Pugh. And now that Game Of Thrones is complete, it can only be carried away by his desires. This is without doubt what it will do once his contractual obligations are fulfilled. As before enjoying a well-deserved vacation (the promotional tour of Game Of Thrones has been long and grueling, just ask Kit Harington), she is currently the happiness of the fans of pop culture at Comic Con in San Diego. Always happy to share with others about the series that made a star, she does not hesitate to discuss the through a program that is already cult, and which we will long talk about. The bottle of water that was unleashed on the Internets to the death of the Night the King passing by the absence of love interest for Arya Stark, and his departure in boat, Maisie Williams do not dodge any question.

Charming and professional, she will stop at nothing to please the fans who have made the trip. And if the public has quickly made his little darling, this is certainly because unlike his brothers and sisters in the series (Jon Snow, Sansa and Bran to name a few), Arya has always been in the action. Each time that the series landed in his through and threatening to make us doze off, Arya was there to straighten the bar. At this point Drake could not help but make him nice shoutout during his acceptance speech at the recent Billboard Music Awards. And if today it is necessary to get used to the idea of living in a world post-Game Of Thrones and especially post-Arya Stark, this is not to displease his interpreter. Because after having given 10 years of his life to the flagship program of HBO, Maisie Williams can now take advantage of the people and things that surround it.

To begin with, her boyfriend, the entrepreneur also 22-year-old Reuben Selby. Together for more than 6 months, they were inseparable, to the delight of fans of the actress. At her side, she seems to blossom much quicker, and even more amazing. His phase “charming girl” past, Maisie Williams is ready for his new label icon punk. Colored hair, looks hybrid or even androgynous but always sexy, smiles productions, apparitions in the evenings the most hyped in the United Kingdom… Maisie Williams form with Sophie Turner the duo d’it girls that the new generation was waiting for.

And because Maisie Williams is always ready to render to those who have given so much, it has created in the last year the company Daisy Chain Productions to help directors of short films. But that's not all ! Since this year, his application Daisie facilitates meetings and collaborations between creators from around the world. You'll understand : Maisie Williams is not a simple actress of successful tv series. And I long to know what barriers it will break through again before the end of the year !