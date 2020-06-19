Why is Captain America no longer uses firearms in the MCU ?

Captain America is one of the most commonly known characters of the Marvel universe, and also the favorite of the americans, like its counterpart of Batman in DC.

Thanks to the film adaptations made by Marvel studios, it’s hard not to recognize with its combination with the colors of the american flag, and armed with his shield as vibranium.

But, knowing that it is a super-soldier, do you know why Captain America, the stopped using guns after the Second world War ? This is what we will see in this article is dedicated to Steve Rogers.

Then, why this decision ?

The main reason why Captain America has avoided the firearms is simple, and that is that he already was not in the war. During the Second world War, the use of weapons was not an option since he had to fight against an enemy army in a real military conflict.

However, his character is not of a nature to love too much violence, Steve Rogers was not the easy trigger.

After the dissolution of SHIELD and the arrival of Captain America in the head of the Avengers, then realizes that most of its operations could take place in civilian areas, such as cities. The use of firearms was no longer for him a solution so as not to put civilians in danger, and that is the one that has opted for the use of their precious shield.

The same thing also for the rest of the members of the Avengers as the Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) and hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) have been based on their weapons esoteric, specialized, and have been used more than rifles.

To return to Captain America, who could see in the last of the Avengers that he could wield the weapons of Thor, Mjolnir and Stormbreaker, and also could invoke the lightning of the Thunder God.

Because of this, after you have been capable of such firepower, Captain America needs more guns.