Why is his incredible physical transformation is criticized

People and royalty

The actress of 15 years is under the fire of criticism because of his look.

Eleven has changed a lot. The heroine of Stranger Things made an appearance noticed on the occasion of a projection of the series phenomenon in New York city on November 12th. Long dress, flowers, shoes purple, nail Polish and makeup nude… the actress of 15 years, which has recently launched its own brand of cosmetics vegan, has walked the red carpet with a look that said.

Read also > The actress of 15 years is under the fire of criticism because of his look

The point to make well more old than her age ? It is the opinion of many people who have expressed their discomfort on the canvas.

It looks like a daronne 40 years… — Prince. ♏︎ (@Prince_lioness) November 12, 2019

I showed a picture of millie bobby brown’s my mom lol she thought she had the fifty….. — ennia ⎊ (@watsmonaghan) November 13, 2019

there it is now it is millie Bobby Brown, wife makes more than me… she is 15 years old. https://t.co/yd7yD1Qs16 — the Typhoon (@tphner) November 13, 2019

To realize the disaster (not the fault of Millie Bobby Brown, eh !), I often compare with Emma Watson (who is british, therefore not in the system US, and that probably has a little protected). Well it is the blatant difference :/ pic.twitter.com/FSJ7cgT43w — Gala (@GalaMolecules) November 13, 2019

Read also > The (fake) beauty routine of Millie Bobby Brown leaves the canvas puzzled

This is not the first time that the teen is criticized on this site-is there. In January 2019, it had been the target of haters after having published a cliché her dress with a snake pattern. ” I know everyone wants me to behave like a girl of my age’ under the last photo, but this is my account Instagram and if you don’t like the content, go on your way “, she had said, right in his boots. On Twitter, some fans have leapt to defend the actress.

millie bobby brown as soon as she posts a photo, it will take a flood of inappropriate comments let the breathe right? — 𝔯𝔬𝔤𝔲𝔢 (@honeydibs) November 13, 2019