why is it absent from the social networks ?

Emma Watson has never been very active on social networks, to such a point that people are questioning…

Emma Watson has already explained several times : it is not connected to social networks… MCE TV you why.

Unlike some actors and singers, Emma Watson prefers to play the card of discretion. His private life is, and will remain private.

The pretty redhead would therefore prefer to use for a specific purpose. Very committed to the equality man-woman, she does not hesitate to use her notoriety. To broadcast excerpts of her speech on Instagram.

For the rest, Emma Watson is very private. In an interview with the Daily Mail a few years ago, the young woman explained that she did not have Facebook. “It would be like not to wear clothes, be naked. I have a page Facebook professionally, but I do not have a personal account “found it.

Emma Watson deserted the social networks !

In this same interview granted to the media in british, Emma Watson reminded us of the dangers of social networks. “Today, as soon as we do something, we just tweet. It’s not just celebrities who face this lack of anonymity and privacy. While the world itself is a brand now. “

Although followed by close to 56 million people on Instagram, its feed has very few selfies. These last are very rare.

Instead, photos ultra-lechées of her photo shoots photos for major luxury brands, therefore, or even press coverage to speak of HeforShe.

Emma Watson is committed to ensuring that his private life remains private. Even during confinement, she did not deign to filming to give its new or share his routine sport du moment.

A few weeks ago, the paparazzi have still managed to photograph the young woman to London, embracing her new boyfriend. Again, don’t count on it for flood his account Instagram photo with his beloved.

