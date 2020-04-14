Why is it called a choose MX the tournament of FIFA 20 of mexican soccer?











The tournament FIFA 20 in Mexico take life through the choose MX Clausura 2020. For the first time in the country, the eSports will take place in the television and mainstream media on the sidelines of the efforts made earlier by other teams as Chivas or Zacatepec.

There are hundreds or even thousands of fans that are not aware of this new mode of sport that every time it gets more fashion, and acquire millions of followers and practitioners around the world.

That’s why many were surprised that the First Division of the football national changed its original name to this contest. Basically what I did was to add a letter that changes everything: the “e”from eSports.

In summary, the “e” is an abbreviation of the word “electronic“(or email). This to make a immediate difference from its form to be written about that are not sports or physical contact as it is, for example, the soccer.

That is why the Maximum Circuit grabbed the prefix to add to its official designation, such as happened in the past when it was the Internet domain name “.MX“to simply laying it down as Liga MX from the Opening 2012.

