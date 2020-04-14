Why is it important to review the series “The prince of Bel Air”?

For most young people, the “Prince of Bel-Air” is a song by a Soprano or a reference to NLP in his title “Two brothers”. For others, it is a madeleine of Proust.

Between 1990 and 1996, a series of american tv of a new kind of sees the day featuring a young african-american unknown to the protruding ears: Will Smith.

The latter, a teen of 17 years, is sent by his mother to Los Angeles in the family of his aunt and his uncle, the famous “Uncle Phil “.

Will leaves her modest life in Philadelphia, on the East Coast, to Bel-Air, a county exclusive of the city of Angels. The teenager is a fan of basketball, rap music, and will discover a new life.

Here it is, necessarily, a question of class struggle but always with a sense of humor. Because the series is funny, it is his sole motto.

The goal? Denounce the inequalities with a smile and put for the first time in the family, african-american, posh in a country crossed by racial conflict are major (the case of Rodney King broke out in 1991).

In Banks, there are three children, the cousins Will so, Hilary, Ashley, but especially Carlton. Alfonso Ribeiro, the actor who played Carlton, is not a stranger since he had already worked in an advertisement with Michael Jackson, but especially in the series Ricky ou la belle vie.

Each time, he impressed by his talents as a dancer. Because if there’s something that is passed down to the posterity in The Prince of Bel-Air, this is the famous “Carlton Dance” to the tune of Tom Jones “It’s not unusual”.