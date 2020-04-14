Why is the ` Casino Royale ” original is the James Bond film the more strange

There are a lot of debates on the franchise James Bond: what is the most great movie? Which actor is the greatest Leap? Who is the best villain or the best Bond Girl? But there is a film about which there can be no disagreement: Casino Royale, released in London on April 13, 1967, is not only the film Bond the strangest, but one of the films in the most strange of this type ever put on celluloid.

Like so many stories hollywood involving intellectual property, the history of its creation is fascinating. The novel Casino Royale, published in 1953, was the first book of Ian Fleming and introduced the world to James Bond. The film rights to the book were originally bought by Gregory Ratoff, actor and director who was best known for his role as producer Max Fabian in All About Eve in 1950, and for the realization of the first american film, Ingrid Bergman, Intermezzo: A Love Story, from 1939. .

But Ratoff died before he could make an adaptation of the novel by Fleming to the screen, and the rights to the book were purchased in 1961 by Charles K. Feldman, in which the highlights of the production included Macbeth Orson Welles; A streetcar named Desire with Vivian Leigh and Marlon Brando; and The Seven Year Itch by Billy Wilder, with Marilyn Monroe. The actors seemed to align for an early James Bond movie, led by stars; at one point, the idea was that Billy Wilder directed the film, the screenwriter, the legendary Leigh Brackett writes, and Cary Grant plays the role of Bond.

But before Feldman could present this project to the screen, an American, Albert R. Broccoli, and Canadian Harry Saltzman formed Eon Productions in England and came Dr. No with Sean Connery playing Bond. The film, released in 1962, has been a resounding success. Broccoli and Saltzman, who owned the rights to the remaining novels of Fleming’s Bond, have immediately begun to produce suites.

For better or for worse, Feldman has decided that, rather than enter into competition with the franchise, it would make the Casino Royale satire. It is released after the fourth film by Eon, Thunderball, and only a few months before the fifth, You Only Live Twice.

Casino Royale is based on an initial scenario of the talent of the writer titanic Ben Hecht (whose career included six academy award nominations for best screenplay and two wins), which was then rewritten into the scenes by Billy Wilder, with additions of Terry Southern, before being worked by writers credited Wolf Mankowitz, John Law and Michael Sayers. It was filmed by six directors, including John Huston, and featured an impressive distribution of luminaries, including David Niven, Orson Welles, Peter Sellers, Ursula Andress, Woody Allen, William Holden, John Huston, Charles Boyer, Jacqueline Bisset, Jean-Paul Belmondo and many others.

Watch the trailer for ‘Casino Royale’

The plot is complicated and sometimes virtually incomprehensible, but focuses primarily on Bond (Niven), who is retired from 20 years. But because of the importance of its reputation, the master-spy of the MI6 have called on other spies ” James Bond “. The most recent of them – described as a “sex maniac” – has abandoned the system of espionage and went to work in television, so the world desperately need the true Bond out of retirement, because the group is evil evil SMERSH kills spies .

Representatives of the MI6, the CIA and the KGB to make a visit to Bond in his country villa on the opening scene to try to convince him out of retirement. After he refuses, they call for a bombardment of mortar and destroy his house, killing an accidentally ” M ” – the head of MI6, played by Huston – in the process.

Impressed by the gravity of the situation, Bond agrees to take the place of the “M” and direct the operation. When he discovers that the weakness of the spies in the world is their inability to resist sex, he decides that the best solution is to confuse SMERSH by making an appeal to all the british agents “James Bond” and to train them to resist the advances of even the most beautiful temptress.

Bond convinces then Mata Bond (Joanna Pettet) – the girl he has brought with Mata Hari – to infiltrate a training centre SMERSH in Berlin. She discovers that an agent SMERSH named The Figure (Welles) has diverted the money of the parent company and desperately need to win a huge sum at baccarat in order to repay.

This leads Bond to recruit the expert in baccarat Evelyn Tremble (Sellers) to put The Figure in bankruptcy at the table in the Casino Royale. The plan succeeds, but The Figure captures Aspen and submits to the torture psychedelic. At the same time, Mata is kidnapped by agents of SMERSH in a flying saucer and transported to the casino.

Watch a scene from “Casino Royale”

This is followed by a final confrontation in which Bond realizes that the casino sits at the top of a seat secret of SMERSH and the head of group evil is none other than his nephew Jimmy Bond (Allen), who plans to kill all the men on the planet, measuring more than 4 ‘6″ , is leaving as the tallest man in the world and making it irresistible for women. At the end of this confrontation, the casino explodes, and the final blow is that of the casting in the sky playing a harp.

Even though this plot may seem weird, no summary can not tell what point the film is really strange. There are gags without end, some sharp, some pulled up on the lengths surprisingly strange. The tone of the movie is a combination of absurdisme, of psychédélie, experimental and broad parody.

And may be due to the mish-mash of the directors, there are also a number of changes of style, odd. The sequence in which Mata infiltrates the training centre SMERSH is done in a German expressionist purely referential, with a set that looks like something from Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, full of stairs biased, shadows, bizarre, and compositions broken. The scene of final action, on the other hand, is a parody gonzo of fight scenes hollywood, with images of charging cavalry spliced in an old western film (the horses and riders end up getting into the melee at the casino), the Indian parachutent aircraft to join the fray, plans, spliced the Keystone Kops, a pair of seals are aggressive and countless other gadgets.

The distillation of the purest of this oddity is perhaps the torture hallucination inflicted on Aspen by The Figure. This becomes more and more bizarre until Aspen finds herself in a space filled with smog, filled with players of bagpipes in the market. Finally, the Bond Girl par of the film, Vesper Lynd (Andress) will appear and tondra everyone with a machine gun disguised as a bagpipe. But before that, Peter O’toole arrives and asks to Tremble: “Are you Peter O’toole? “”No,” replied Peter Sellers, playing to Tremble, ” I am Richard Burton. “O’toole smiled with appreciation and said:” So you’re the best man that ever breathed. “Sellers gives the bagpipes O’toole a tug, recognizing, and O’toole returns the gesture by pulling on a tassel on the kilt of Sellers. “God bless you “, said O’toole, who sailed away, never to be seen again.

And everything is set on a partition Burt Bacharach, with Herb Alpert and the Tijuana Brass performing the title song and Dusty Springfield singing ” The Look of Love “, which plays during a scene in which Vesper Lynd seduces Aspen. (” The Look of Love ” received an Oscar nomination for best original song.)

Watch the scene of “Casino Royale” “The Look of Love” Dusty Springfield

In the end, the wrong question seems to be whether all this actually works. The film is something that needs to be stunned rather than something to judge.

It is a reminder that even in something as familiar as the franchise Bond, there are cannons loose. And regardless of how hollywood movies can sometimes seem formal, there are always strange events that break the mould of what has gone before.