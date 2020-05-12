Why is the diet of Beyoncé controversy





Entertainment Tonight Beyoncé has followed a strict diet to lose weight before the festival, “Coachella” and his fans do not find it normal.

SOCIAL NETWORKS – If the name of Beyoncé is on everyone’s lips since the release of the remake of “the Lion King”, the singer has also made it a talking point for other reasons most controversial… Indeed, Queen B has posted a video on his Youtube channel, this Wednesday, 24 July, showing its journey with the author, and coach Marco Borges during his regime, “22 Days Nutrition”. In these images, the singer is said to want to lose weight to look slimmer for his concerts at the festival Coachella. From the beginning of the video, she emphasizes on a balance that she “feels in the body of a woman who is not his”, after see gave birth to twins, “the worst nightmare of all women,” she says.

The video reveals images of Beyoncé following a workout, very intense, with the voice of Borges as narrator. “It is a change towards healthier choices”, he comments to promote his vegan diet. According to him, this mode of life would help to sleep, be in a good mood, would give force and would be ideal for weight control. The end of the video shows Beyoncé wearing “Wonder Woman” appearing more strong after having lost weight. If some of his fans have encouraged the singer to follow this vegan diet, others were shocked by his comments, coming against his recent messages of self-acceptance and her body, when her song “Brown Skin Girl” from the soundtrack to the “Lion King” in favour of the beauty of the black skin. Related Post: Jennifer Aniston revealed how he managed to take the champagne of Beyoncé “I am sad to hear him call her baby weight the ‘nightmare of all women’, by advocating a VERY restrictive regime,” said an internet user on Twitter. “The regime of Beyoncé now I find it super unhealthy, I understand why and how she did it, but I think it sends a bad message. Any nutritionist will tell you that you remove a category of food that is bad for the health. Already just for the mental”, has criticized a other tweeters.

Y’all know I love Beyonce. Perhaps a little too much. Goal, I’m disappointed to hear her calling her weight post-twins every “woman’s nightmare”, and promoting a VERY restrictive diet. Perhaps use your star power to promote body positivity and beauty at any body size. #IMHO — Joelle Tomlinson (@CTVJoelle) July 25, 2019

The plan of Beyoncé now I find it super unhealthy. I understand the how the Pq it has done, but I think it sends a bad message. Any nutritionist will tell you that you remove a category of food that is bad for the health. Already just for the mind. — lemon cake (@urmilkchocolate) July 24, 2019

Other users have shown more humor to denounce the regime of the singer. “When the weight that Beyoncé wants to lose is your ideal weight…”, joked a fan.

“I just watched the video of system of Beyoncé, 22 Days Nutrition, eating a hot dog and fries in front of my computer. My life is in there lol… (in fact, it was delicious),” says @JennyRodrigues, an american journalist.

I just watched @beyonce‘s 22 Days Nutrition video while eating a hot dog and fries in front of my computer. So that’s where my life’s at right now lol. (btw it was delicious)https://t.co/qc3Y1yoAQT — Jenny Rodrigues (@jennynotjen) July 24, 2019

