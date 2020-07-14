why is the dubbing of the upcoming film of the controversy

The actress who lent her voice to the Ginger has been ruled out of the sequel of the animated film, commissioned by Netflix, unlike its male counterpart.

For the 20th anniversary of the publication of the famous animation movie Chicken Run Nick Park and Peter Lord (2000), Netflix is going to make a second part that will go into production in the year 2021.

Julia Sawalha, who lent his voice to the Ginger – pool in the origin of the revolt of the chicken coop – revealed on Twitter, on the 9th of July last, that he was not going to participate in the new movie. The reason for this ? Your voice sounds “too old,” for the producers, who prefer to hire an actress who is younger. A difficult decision to make cash for the actress, who is said to be “devastated and sad”.

Mel Gibson, himself, in order to safeguard the role of Rocky

A choice that seems arbitrary to many, such as Mel Gibson, who lent his voice to that of his partner Rocky – will be in charge of the dubbing of the character for the second component. The actor of 64 years of age (Julia Sawalha have 51 years) of the guard it seems that, for him, the sweet voice of her youth.

“Gave Me a lot of trouble to prove to the production that my voice is practically the same as that in the original film“said the actress, with a record of support. “If the use of some members of the cast of the original, in spite of everything… Let’s be honest, I think I have been unfairly evicted from (…) I feel totally helpless, something that doesn’t sound bad. I believe in my gut and gives me a signal of alarm here“, he added.

Finally, he expressed regret for not being able to continue his collaboration with Nick Park and Peter Lord (famous for its requirement in the voice of his characters) : “the three of us, together, who have created the Ginger.“

If some worry, the giant of streaming, he said that the studios Aardman (Wallace and Gromit, Chicken Run, Shaun the sheepI was going to oversee the project.