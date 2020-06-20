why is the first movie of Thor was the subject of a great deal of pressure

More than 10 years after the launch of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it is sometimes difficult to realize the extent in which the study took risks and you could lose all the time. Before becoming a true monster of the current movie, which begins a new stage, there was a time in which business failure could mean the end. This was the case with the Iron-the Man who turned out to be a success. But, the end of the film solo sur Hulk has delivered the things in question. Suffice it to say that at the time of the release of the first Thor, the future was not yet assured.

Thor, a movie that is decisive

This is Kenneth Branagh, the british director, who has directed the movie who has recently returned to the subject in an interview on the site Collider. At the time, the movie Thor should be allowed to enter in the MCU in a new dimension. The most important parameter becomes the choice of the two actors to play the role of Thor and his brother Loki. Your way of telling a story the scene shows the point at which the pressure was strong. In fact, he and Kevin Present have been discussed for a long time before making a decision.

We’re never going to make a decision as important as we’re going to take this Saturday morning at 10: 30, when thou shalt call Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston. Will not work or will not work. Good luck

there would be, said the head of the studio Marvel. The suite is now known, and Thor prepares to have the right to a fourth film, while Loki has his own series on Disney+. And for the little story, Tom Hiddleston had previously auditioned for the role of Thor….