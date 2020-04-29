why is the movie with Sandra Bullock is it such a huge success ?

A record figure. 80 million accounts Netflix have viewed Bird Boxthe thriller thrillers, led by Sandra Bullock. Since 21 December 2018, nearly a month after its release, the giant of the streaming records the biggest success in its history.

Already a week after the release of the film, 45 million users had already viewed. The site film enthusiasts Wide-screen was amused to calculate the number of entries that would have made the film if it had been released in the usual : he would have reported $ 720 million in just one month !

“In comparison, a movie like Without A Sound, with which Bird Box is often compared, has received $ 340 million in 17 weeks”, details the media. But how to explain such a success ?

A plot terrifying

The success exponential Bird Box resides first of all in its history. The plot is woven by the filmmaker Susanne Bier is located in a scary world where creatures are pushing people to commit suicide as soon as they are seen.

To survive, Malorie, played by Sandra Bullockfled with her two children in a boat blindfolded. Throughout the film, the characters refuse to see what we-even spectators can’t see. A mystery that is not without reminding us of another movie – and great success – on the same process, The Village, signed M. Night Shyamalan back to film since the 16th of January 2019 Glass.

A media with the “Bird Box Challenge”

In addition to the plot, the film’s success is also explained by his hype on the social networks. The thriller has exceeded the reality, inspiring internet users around the world with the “Bird Box Challenge”.

Failing to escape mobs, some of them are fun to put on makeup, comb their hair, or dance… blindfolded. Yet another challenge that has not liked the host of the video Youtube who has decided to “ban” the video is considered “dangerous”.

A “mass effect”

Other explanations will help you understand what record viewing. The University of Northeastern the United States has addressed the topic.

According to it, the success is due among other things for two reasons : a release date that one must not randomly (21 December), before a holiday period of Christmas and the”effect of mass.”

“People come to watch the film not by interest, but because‘they want to be part of the conversation“, says professor Yakov Bart. In other words, success breeds success.

