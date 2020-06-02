why is the next film by Christopher Nolan, is it expected ?

The 22 next July, Christopher Nolan will present his new feature film Tenet. It explains why the film is as much about him.

Christopher Nolan returns behind the camera with Tenet, the 22nd July next. The project is widely anticipated by fans of the filmmaker, but not only. Produced by Warner Bros, the movie is set in the world of international espionage and will follow the adventures of the character played by John David Washington (BlacKkKlansman). The one who joined the organization Tenet to prevent a third world war, will have to team up with a british agent played by Robert Pattinson. The presence of the latter could in part explain the enthusiasm of the spectators for the movie. The actor will, it is true, also wear the costume of Batman in the feature film Matt Reeves. The rest of the cast is equally prestigious, one will find, for example, Michael Caine in the skin of a character whose name still remains a secret. This is far from the first time that the filmmaker uses to Caine for one of his films, he had already marked the history with its sublime incarnation of Alfred in the saga of Batman.

A return to the sources

Tenet sounds like a return to the sources for Christopher Nolan, six years after Interstellar. The writer / director will once again address the science-fiction, to the delight of his fans of the first hour. Filmography Nolan fascinated by the complexity of his plots and the richness of these worlds and Tenet is already promising to be a success. The director cultivates the mystery on his new production, so that many theories are emerging. Some see this new film as a result of Inception and the recent statements of John David Washington seem to confirm this idea. He explained to Indie Wire “I would say that Tenet is in the line of Inception. They are related by marriage. They get together for Thanksgiving, barbecues family. Aside from that, one lives his life in Europe and the other in Campton.” One should not expect, therefore, to a suite, strictly speaking, the film could be a way for Nolan to explore the universe that he created in 2010.

A movie expected by the profession

The spectators are not the only ones to wait for Tenet on a firm footing. Since the closure of cinemas in the world, the industry is accused of serious financial loss, and exhibitors are of great hopes on this film. Their activities are stopped for several months and Tenet has the shoulders to restart the machine. If for a long time, it was a question of a postponement of its release, the film will arrive well in theatres this summer. Nolan often records box office records and it is hoped that Tenet is no exception to the rule. In France, the film will be released a month stack after the re-opening of the rooms, and if he registers a score similar to Inception (829,9 million dollars), it will certainly give a good boost to the industry. As a reminder, Warner Bros has invested $ 200 million in the film, it will therefore be profitable.