why it is a good choice

Update of November 6, 2019

The other day, I found myself asking the existential question : when will I finally see Robert Pattinson in the costume of Batman, something that is sorely lacking in my life ?

Well I say the announcement, The Batmanthe new adaptation of Matt Reeves, is scheduled for the June 21, 2021.

On the other hand, the filming has not begun, and the cast is not even finished ! But I already have a good visu on the talented actors that will surround Robert.

The actors and actresses confirmed for The Batman

As I had said further down, Robert Pattinson will embody Bruce Wayne and I am very excited.

At his side will evolve Zoë Kravitzthat you have seen recently in Big Little Lies or The Fantastic Animals : the crimes of Grindelwaldin the role of Catwoman.

Jeffrey Wright, who also plays in the next James Bond, will be the Commissioner Gordon, and Paul Dano (Little Miss Sunshine, Swiss Army Man) the villain Riddler, Edward Nygma.

A cast that already looks muscular !

The actors that might play in The Batman

According to the american magazine Collidernew heads up displays could soon join the rest of the cast.

Level great villains, it is Colin Farrell, still in full discussion with Warner, who would play the ally of the Riddler, the Penguin, from a rival family of Wayne for generations.

The actor is no stranger to the roles of the villains, because he had already played the sworn enemy of Daredevil in the film of the same name from 2003.

But the question I ask myself is what actor could well the successor to the iconic Michael Caine of the trilogy of Nolan to portray Alfred, the butler ?

It would seem thatAndy Serkis be in the small papers of the production.

Accustomed behemoths film, he has already worked with director Matt Reeves on The Planet of the Apes : Supremacyappeared in Black Panther and it was done Mowgli : the legend of the jungle for Netflix.

Is all of this beautiful world gives you look forward to be in 2021, reader ? Me yes !

Published on July 26, 2019

Why Robert Pattinson is the best choice to embody Batman ? Myself, I don’t know to explain it…

But the fact that Matt Reeves, the director of The Batman it will be released in 2021, is confident enough for me !

The producer of The Batman called to trust in the director

Michael Uslan, the producer of this new film on the Dark Knight, spoke at a convention in Cologne.

And I am very happy that it comes gently to dot the i because confined with Robert Pattinson for the role of Edward Cullen in Twilightit is so 2009 !

So enjoy her words :

“My opinion is the following : trust the directorand give the director, and its interpretation, the benefit of the doubt. And then wait until you see the film. “

It is clear, net and precise.

Me too sometimes, I am surprised that such an actor is cast in such a role, and I like to discuss. I also ronchonné when I learned that Zahia was going to play in the next film by Rebecca Zlotowski, A girl easy.

And then Kalindi has seen, and his enthusiasm has me, frankly, want to give him a chance !

After all, I’m not a casting director, or director, or producer, or even an actress. I avoid, therefore, to transform the Internet in the Dead sea at my slightest provocation.

When I go to see a film at the cinema, I put it to all these professionals, who know better than me how to train a team to shoot and operate a camera.

And I let them take me… more often it is far from what I had imagined, the better it is !

I find it a pity that it is so difficult for an actor or for a role to change direction without everyone comes in to add a small grain of salt.

It bothers me to see that because of the racist comments, Idris Elba is considering difficult the role of James Bondor that critics assailed Disney for its choice to make its new Ariel a mermaid with black skin.

Of course, the professionals are wrong sometimes but expect to have seen the film for us to become indignant, right ?

The best roles of Robert Pattinson

Personally, I’ve always liked the against-jobsand I think it’s always exciting to see a film that I love reinterpreted differently.

Otherwise, nothing would move ever and I would still see tragedies in a great hall, somewhere in Greece.

But finally, in 10 years, Robert Pattinson has managed to impose itself as a very good actorand not only for the ancient times ! Play as the vigilante of Gotham, this is not so amazing to him.

Yes, it is true, there has been Twilightthere has been Remember Me.

But when I remember his incredible performance in secondary roles such as in The Lost City of Z James Gray, in leading roles as for Good Time the brothers Safdie, or that I I can see his next collaboration with Christopher Nolan (Tenet, 2020), no one can deny that it begins to have the bottle, Robert !

Actors who have to lie to the skeptics

There are roles highly expected by the public, which is never tender with his new interpreters. And it is often there that come with the best surprises !

Of course, I am obliged to talk to you d’Heath Ledger, which is found in the same case as Robert Pattinson in 2008 when he was announced as the Joker in The Dark Knight of Christopher Nolan.

Heath Ledger, it was the pretty boy par excellence, the ladies ‘ man of ancient times, and nobody believed in him to play the best super-villain of all time.

Yet today, I think many agree that it has to be matched, or even beat Jack Nicholson in the version of Tim Burton in 1989.

In another register, the actresses catalogued “Disney” Selena Gomez, Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Benton, were emancipated by the film of Harmony Korine, Spring Breakers.

Cons-job was total for those young women who burst just as well the screen in a musical in high school with big guns wedged in their string swimsuit.

I believe in Robert Pattinson, and I predict that the skeptics will be confounded, looks like my Quebecois favorite. And if it is really bad, I’ll have to do me put the trilogy of Nolan’s consolation.

And you, reader, have you not wait to see the talented Robert to put on his black mask ?

