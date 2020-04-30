Why Jada Pinkett Smith feels as if she didn’t know Will Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith becomes real on his relationship with Will Smith.

The actress, 48-year-old talked about what she learned about her husband of 51 years in the midst of the social distancing during Wednesday’s episode of Red Table Talk.

The subject has appeared after that Jada has asked the pastor John Gray and his wife Aventer Grey what they have learned from each other during this period.

“I have to be honest: I think one of the things I realize is that I do not know of any Will”, Travel girls said the star. “Let me tell you: I have the impression that there is a layer to which you go, right? Life is busy, and you create these stories in your head. And then you cling to these stories and this is your idea of your partner. But it is not who is your partner. Therefore, (it) is going through the process to dissolve all the stories and all the ideas of will that I have built around these stories. “