Why Jada Pinkett Smith feels as if she didn’t know Will Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith becomes real on his relationship with Will Smith.
The actress, 48-year-old talked about what she learned about her husband of 51 years in the midst of the social distancing during Wednesday’s episode of Red Table Talk.
The subject has appeared after that Jada has asked the pastor John Gray and his wife Aventer Grey what they have learned from each other during this period.
“I have to be honest: I think one of the things I realize is that I do not know of any Will”, Travel girls said the star. “Let me tell you: I have the impression that there is a layer to which you go, right? Life is busy, and you create these stories in your head. And then you cling to these stories and this is your idea of your partner. But it is not who is your partner. Therefore, (it) is going through the process to dissolve all the stories and all the ideas of will that I have built around these stories. “
She then said “the thing that Will and I learn to do is be friends.”
“Because you enter into all these ideas of what intimate relationships are supposed to look like, what marriage is supposed to be. So, Will and I are in the process of him taking the time to learn to love, me to take the time to learn to love me myself, on the right, and to build a friendship along the way. So, let me tell you: it was something to be married to someone for twenty years and then realize: “I do not know you and you do not know me. But by realizing that there is an aspect of yourself that you don’t know either. “
Will and Jada married in December 1997. Like any couple, they have experienced their share of ups and downs over the years. However, they remained attached to one another.
“We don’t say even more that we are married”, Men in black said the actor during an interview with TIDAL in 2018. “We refer to ourselves as” life partners “, where you enter into this space where you realize that you are literally sitting with someone for the rest of your life. There is no breach of contract. There is nothing that she can do – ever – not anything that would break our She has my support until death, and it’s good to go in this space. “