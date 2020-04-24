Why Jake Gyllenhaal was attracted by Mysterio and ‘Spider-Man: far from home’

Jake Gyllenhaal is well known for playing strange characters – men in internal conflict and unpredictable, which tend to be off the beaten track. Of Velvet Buzzsaw and Donnie Darko to be nocturnal animals, it has a portfolio diversified enough, but he was also attracted by the side cinema show action-oriented; he played in Prince of Persia and, more recently, has played the villain Mysterio in Spider-Man: far from home – an extension of the film world Marvel. Why, then, Jake Gyllenhaal has he chosen to play Mysterio? And Quentin Beck has attracted Gyllenhaal to the Web of the MCU?

Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Holland in “Spider-Man: far from home | Jeff Spicer / . for Sony

Jake Gyllenhaal played a character who, at first, seemed to be on the side of Spidey. Yet, just as the source material of the comic strip, it turned out to be a wicked deceiver. He has used his talent for special effects and manipulation to get one on our friendly Spider-Man. In an interview, Gyllenhaal explained the unpredictability and the depth of the character as motivating factors in his decision to accept the role.

Jake Gyllenhaal talks about Mysterio and “Spider-Man: far from home”

Jake Gyllenhaal needs to know – before you sign on the dotted line – that a role will push him. He aspires to relate to the character and to take advantage of his established skills as a performer. He explained in an interview why Mysterio was at his criteria:

It is a great character… you know, it’s one of those things that people ask me for a number of years: “are you Going to do / do you want to make a film like this, or if you were asked, would you do it? “And my response has always been, especially since I was at Sundance [where] both stories [are]… Focused on the characters, and this has always been my desire, to find something in this space that seems to correspond to my skills and also what I like and of my own honesty. And it is found that this is the case with this part. So, I’m glad that people enjoy it.

Quoted by MovieWeb

Gyllenhaal explained that, for years, he was looking for something in the space of the movie super-hero that corresponds to its objectives as an actor – corresponding to their level of skill and passions. And, “it is so”, Mysterio is in line with the objectives of performance from Gyllenhaal. As a result, people were able to see the actor tackle a formidable opponent and a nasty villain (for a single appearance in the second part solo of the web-slingers). It is, of course, if he does not return …

Is it that Mysterio Jake Gyllenhaal will return to the MCU?

Given that rumors have circulated about a movie Sinister Six – and given the fact that Mysterio already exists in the franchise – a trickery of technology, or a magic multiverse might imply that it is never death or to bring back into the world of the living. Mysterio would be an asset as a member of the Sinister Six – consisting of a group of villains all ready to dismantle Spidey.

If the MCU goes ahead with such a film, it could provide the basis of a mixture of several villains and super-heroes in the MCU, leading to the return of Mysterio and Vulture in front of Peter Holland Tom Holland.