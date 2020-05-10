Why Jennifer Lawrence is irresistible

We have never seen as fast climbing. At 24, Jennifer Lawrence dominates Hollywood. She is the actress who generated the most revenue in 2014. She won an oscar in 2013 for ” Happiness Therapy “. His roles in the series “Hunger Games” and “X-Men” have emerged as an idol of the youth of the world. Not to mention its status as the new face of Dior, and his title of ” most sexy Woman of the year 2014 “. This triumph, for it lives in the most natural way possible. She speaks without complex problems of flatulence and likes to shove donuts in the full interview. When she takes her feet in her Dior gown and spreads all its length during the Oscars, she gets up, laughing. Those who, in the business, advise him to lose a bit of weight, she responds politely to ” go fuck himself “. She refuses to appear on social networks. In short, “J-Law” is so perfectly sympathetic, intelligent, and funny that you can’t help but wonder : is all this really natural ? But why is she so cool ?

Because it is unconventional

Jennifer has a weapon of mass seduction : his candor and his straight talk. When photos of her naked have been pirated and distributed on the Net, she was fragile, upset, angry. She thought of writing a letter of apology to his fans, then gave it up. “After all, there was nothing that I should apologize, argue-t-elle. I lived for four years in a love story great distance. Then I sent the photos. Either your boyfriend looks at porn, or he looks at you, you. “Its about rough around the edges won him the sympathy of the public. And have transformed a mini-scandal in a plebiscite pro-J-Law, without a plan of com calculated. Jennifer Lawrence or the strength of innocence.

Because it is the plays Clooney version girl

It disdains Twitter, demonstrates a sense of self-deprecating humor amazing, love the red carpet, but likes nothing better “than a good evening with her boyfriend watching the reality tv show” (at the time, it was Chris Martin, g.-Rm. Paltrow and leader of Coldplay). Does it remind you of anything ? George Clooney, of course, that presents the same kind of vintage elegance, camaraderie unfussy and contempt cordial to the culture people. As George, Jennifer exudes a charm 50 years ago and is surprising in an era obsessed by the marketing, which was filled with starlets as exhibitionists and language of wood, which are ubiquitous on Instagram, but totally paranoid in control of their image. Jennifer has the knack of carefree stars of the past.

Because she has a faith that is dying in its destiny

Born on a farm in Kentucky, she was raised in true tomboy. His two brothers nicknamed “Nitro” because of its explosive nature. And when she discovered the theatre at the age of 14, it was a revelation. She had found her calling. “I have absolute confidence in myself, that I cannot explain. This is not the claim. I can’t not be an actress. I’m made for that. “Inhabited by this force, as well as a exceptional gift of an actress, she’s bluffing all of Hollywood.

The opinion of the expert, Jean-Philippe Danglade

“Jennifer Lawrence has had the intelligence to play on all the tables, the one of the mainstream films and the cinema demanding. This gives him a double credibility, based on authenticity and humility. She maintains this posture with fingering : she boner without ever crossing the red line. Moreover, she conducts her career and her fortune with the hand of a master. Should we see this as the sign of a strategy ? It was no doubt understood that our time had had enough of the stars to the marketing corseté. With his straight-talking, she allows her fans to identify with it. Hollywood had a tendency, in recent years, at least starifier his actresses to highlight its “franchises”, a series of films such as “X-Men”. With Jennifer Lawrence, the actress is returning to the fore. It is a contrast. “

* Author of “Marketing and Celebrity” (ed Dunod).