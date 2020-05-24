Why Johnny Depp demands $ 50 million to Amber Heard

The complaint was filed Friday. Johnny Depp goes to the action on the court to sentence Amber Heard, two months after the publication of an op-ed in which she recalled the impact of his speaking out against the violence made to women. “I was able to see, in real time, how the institutions are to protect men accused of child abuse”, she wrote in December in the Washington Postdescribing the negative effects that has had on his career, his new status as a public figure representing the domestic violence”.

“Friends have told me that I would never be as an actress, that I would be blacklistée. A movie that I had to turn has hired another actress to play my role”, was detailing it. An attack at the hollow of her ex-husband, according to the star of the “Pirates of the Caribbean” who chose to sue for libel. “This text is based on the assumption that Ms. Heard has been a victim of domestic violence, and that Mr. Depp is at the origin,” says one of the lawyers of the actor, 52-year-old denies all the accusations perpetrated in the past against him. And calls to the young woman of 32 years 50 million dollars for the infringement of his image.