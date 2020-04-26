Why Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez are no longer together ?

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez are out together for several years. Nevertheless, the two stars eventually break !

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber were one of the couples headlights to Hollywood. However, the two singers are separated, and you made a point about their history.

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez, it’s a bit of a roller coaster. Indeedthe two stars are put together in 2011 while they were still very young. Bieber was at the top of his career with his track ” Baby.” For its part, the starlet continued whilst the filming of the episodes of Wizards of Waverly Place.

Nevertheless, between 2011 and 2015, Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber have chained heartbreak. They split on numerous occasions, and the singer is even alleged to have cheated on his girlfriend. Moreover, it is during this period that the singer is out with Sofia Richie as well as Hailey Baldwin.

On his side, Selena Gomez has not lived his break-up with Justin Bieber. Eno more, she learns that she has lupus and it must be treated and slow down in his career. However, side heart, she tries to rebuild her life and puts herself in a relationship with The Weeknd in 2017.

Selena Gomez : the final break with Bieber !

It is at this time that Selena Gomez found on Justin Bieber. The two stars spend a lot of time together while the star is in a relationship with The Weeknd. However, the starlet ends up breaking with The Weeknd to get back in a relationship with Bieber and this, just after his transplant.

Thus, the couple Jelena is reformed for several months and everything seems to be going on between them. Yet Justin Bieber doesn’t seem to want to engage with Selena Gomez and it’s wrong. This causes a big argument between them and the starlet decides to break up with him. For his part, Bieber doesn’t lose time in getting in a relationship with Hailey Baldwin. And then, he eventually married in secret in New York with her.

Selena Gomez has lived very badly this break up and she saw the marriage of her ex with Hailey Baldwin as a real betrayal. Thus, the starlet has made an emotional shock and she had to heal for several months. However, today, Selena confesses to have finished with Justin and she even said all she had on the heart in her latest album.

