Why Kendall Jenner has never been part of the women’s team Taylor Swift

In case you wouldn’t know, Taylor Swift has lots of friends famous with whom she is very close. In the midst of the years 2010, Swift was known to surround himself of his famous best friends, also called members of his “team”.

Kendall Jenner and Taylor Swift | Cindy Ord / . for NYFW: the performances; Neilson Barnard / .

While Swift has become close to many celebrity women over the years, his relationship with Kendall Jenner is the one that we have continually called into question.

Friends of Swift and Jenner? And if this is the case, why the dummy has he ever been part of the infamous team of girls the singer?

There were once rumors of a feud

In relation to the conflicts of celebrities, many of those who have included Swift have made headlines for the second word.

While the past of the singer with great celebrities such as Katy Perry, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West has attracted the attention of people for years, his rivalry with Jenner has seemingly gone under the radar.

The rumors of a quarrel with Swift-Jenner back in 2013 after the star of Keeping Up With the Kardashians has started rumors of romance with former Harry Styles Swift.

After that it has been alleged that Jenner and Styles are connected and the fans were sure that Swift had negative feelings towards the mannequin. Some have even suggested that a line from the song “Style” (“Some other girl”) the winner of the Grammy Awards 2014 is aimed at Jenner.

Although the fans are to be convinced that there was bad blood between the two women, they seem to have closed the rumors of a feud after the supermodel walked alongside Gigi Hadid during the world tour, Swift’s 1989.

Kendall Jenner, Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid | Dave Hogan / TAS / . for PILES

While it seemed that things were hot between Jenner and Swift, their relationship took a turn once Swift found herself bickering with Kanye West – brother-in-model – in 2016.

After the release of the song the rapper “Famous”, Swift wasted no time in criticizing him for taking the credit of his success and to have qualified as a “b * tch” in the track.

Although many friends of the famous Swift are stowed at his side during the feud, Jenner remained faithful to his family.

The following year, Kardashian West has insisted on the fact that his younger sister was never really close to Swift, and that is why she has not thought twice when she took the part of West.

“I don’t know if Kendall was part of his team,” said the star of reality tv during an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. “I don’t think she was or is. Therefore I do not believe that this was annoying. “

Jenner apparently shaded in 2017

A few months after the tycoon KKW revealed that Jenner had never been part of the women’s team of Swift, the singer unobtrusive has shaded the model and the members of the clan Kardashian in his music video “Look What You Made Me Do”.

In addition to excavations venomous on all his enemies, Swift has also taken a hit subtle on the dummy by putting a tattoo of a snake on the top of his thigh, and thigh-high orange in the video.

After seeing this, fans have noted that Jenner had already appeared in V Magazine with a tattoo of a snake on his thigh, and had published a selfie Instagram Stories of herself wearing boots in orange satin Clothes x Manolo Blahnik to the size.

Although Jenner and Swift have not spoken of this alleged nuance, this was not the last time that the fans felt the bad blood between the celebrities.

In 2019, Jenner took the side of Scooter Braun in his drama public with the singer after he bought his former label, Big Machine; appropriating fully the first six studio albums.

While many celebrities have shown their support for Swift – who claimed to be the victim of intimidation on the part of Braun – Jenner pulled up to the side of the music mogul and even liked a post Instagram of the wife of Braun, Yael Cohen Braun, who suggested that Swift was in fact the bully.

Jenner and Swift will they even close friends?

Now that Swift is again in conflict with Kanye and Kim Kardashian West after the leak of the complete tape of the infamous phone call, Jenner is very probably trying to support his family in the fight.

Although she has remained mum throughout this latest series of accusations and denials, we can easily guess that the model has not thought twice to take the advantage of the West in all of this.

Now that Jenner has once again proved that his loyalty belongs to his relatives, it appears that any chance that she is friends with Swift after this is very unlikely.

While they could very well surprise us by burying the hatchet and starting again, it seems that Jenner and Swift be quite well-just be knowledge.