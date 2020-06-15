Why Kenneth Branagh has not returned for follow-up

Kenneth Branagh explains why it is not income to the account of the aftermath of Thor.

In 2009, the MCU was only just starting to build and the actor and filmmaker Kenneth Branagh has given the early universe, in his second great success after Iron Manin the form of Thor. But the director did not keep stacking for the follow-up of the saga with Chris Hemsworth. Alan Taylor has made The World of Darkness and Taika Waititi has made Ragnarok and will come back for the fourth installment.

In an interview with Collider, Branagh explained why he did not return to direct the sequel of Thor : “Sometimes with these stories I like to plan as trilogies, but it is much more difficult in this world to do the work because the risks are so high that you really have to see how the first comes out. When we have finished the first, this has essentially been three great years of my life, but I had to recharge myself in another thing. “

But the director does not close the door to a comeback in the world of super-hero because it has changed the life : “I would never say never, because it has changed my life and my career and I am deeply grateful. I was not ready to go directly to the other, but I like the idea … I would love to plan something that would be in three parts. This has not yet occurred, but this may be the case for a day. “

Kenneth Branagh may not be directed only one movie, but it was a crucial point in the creation of the MCU, there are more than 10 years. Also, it is Branagh who should be the casing of Chris Hemsworth in the role of one of the pillars of the MCU as well as the casting of Tom Hiddleston in the role of villain of the most beloved of the franchise.

The latest creation from Kenneth Branagh takes the form of an adaptation of the novels best-sellers Artemis Fowl Eoin Colfer. The film is to see in Disney+. Kenneth Branagh will also be present in the highly anticipated film Principle of Christopher Nolan.

Source : Collider / Credit ©Marvel