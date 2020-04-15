Why Lady Gaga has said she delayed her album, while others have advanced in the coronavirus?

On the last podcast Pop Shop, Keith and Katie discuss the release schedule of album rapidly changing and the reasons why the artists chose different paths.

In normal circumstances, the world would listen to the new album of Lady Gaga Chromatica at this time. The game was to be published on Friday, 10 April, but has been postponed to a date yet not announced because the superstar of pop has stated that she did not feel “well” for it to exit the game during a “global pandemic”. ”

And Chromatica is one of the many albums of A-listers that has been delayed. He is joined by Alicia Keys of Alicia (formerly the 20 of march, now may 15), Notes on a form that is conditional in 1975 (was on the 21st of February, and then on the 24th of April, now the 22 may), Born Here, Live Here, Die Here of Luke Bryan (Born Here, Live Here, Die Here, ( 24 April to 7 August), Haim’s Women in Music Pt. III (from 24 April to 21 August) and the next album of Sam Smith (formerly titled To Die For, from the 1st of may on a date to be announced).

On the new podcast, Billboard’s Pop Shop (listen below), the team explains why these albums have probably been rebuffed, while others have held to the date of their release – including the latest efforts of the rock group The Strokes, and the singer-rapper Rod Wave.

Many artists probably felt uncomfortable to publish and promote a new album during a pandemic, while others may have been facing limitations incredible the deployment and promotion of the traditional album (including the lack of appearances and live concerts, as well as many brick-and -music stores mortar temporarily closed).

For some acts, however, they have met their release schedule and went to the front. Perhaps because these acts do not have to rely on retail sales or albums. The new Pray 4 Love Rod Wave, for example, was released on April 3, and made its debut on the top albums-Billboard 200 at no. 2 with 97% of its units first week, drawn by the activity of streaming (it won 72000 units album equivalent in total in the week ending 9 April, according to Nielsen Music / MRC Data).

Also on the new podcast Pop Shop, hosts Keith and Katie discuss the news of the great picture of Drake (who won his seventh number 1 in the ranking Billboard Hot 100 with “Toosie Slide”), The Black Eyed Peas (who notched his first top-10 on the broadcast table Pop Songs in over a decade) and The Weeknd (spend a third week at no. 1 on the Billboard 200 with his album After Hours).

