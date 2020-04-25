Why Lady Gaga is so confident in his new romance

It’s going to take a lot more than a New York Times op-ed to turn Lady Gagais a new relationship in what she termed a bad romance.
Of course, it was a bit odd see boyfriend Michael PolanskyThe former girlfriend of the editor-in-chief speaks of their union now ten-year-old and the strange way to see it move on to something else with someone much more rooted in the public sphere. But this piece of ancient history was not about to throw in a woman as determined and accomplished that the Lady Gaga of his game.
A few hours later, she came out her music video “Stupid Love” as intended – the single, marking his first effort solo in three years.
Because, let’s be clear, everything she has ever wanted, is love. And she can be found in the investor technology Polansky, the only person with whom she has not distanced socially, the two taking refuge in his house in Los Angeles where they will, no doubt, his 34th birthday today.
On the heels of commitments broken to the player Taylor Kinney, 38 years old, and agent talent Christian Carinoa source says that Gaga has met her match in perfectly complementary in the CEO of the Parker Foundation, an effort of philanthropy to $ 600 million as it launched with the co-founder of Facebook Sean Parker.
“It really is him!” a source tells E! News of the 11 times winner of a Grammy. She and a graduate in applied mathematics and computer science, also a member of the board of directors of the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy San Francisco, “are opposed to it, which is a good thing for her.” And while the source notes that Polansky has had so much success that he is intelligent – almost a must for someone who wants to stand at the foot of the platform with one of the musical artists, the most sold in the world – more importantly, “He cares certainly a lot of Gaga.”
Because the artist multi-platinum has had just about enough of being thrown in the deep end of relationships that were not carried out. “I think that women like very strong,” she said CBS Sunday Morning in 2016. “We love men. We simply love everything that we have. And sometimes I don’t know that this love meeting the kind of dignity that we would wish for it to encounter.”
His last split, the audio mixer Dan Horton, seemed to have left quite melancholy to post the make-up artist Sarah Nicole Tannothe bachelorette party, “A about to be a married woman and me, a single woman.” (And for the last time, she and A star is born costar Bradley Cooper have never been more than two actors skilled personnel who have made sure that the world really buys their on-screen romance. “I mean, we made a love story. For me, as a performer and as an actress, we wanted to of course that people believe that we were in love,” she said. Itof December.)
But, it was after the real thing, retailer The Kyle & Jackie O Show at which point she became very frustrated when his professional life took precedence over his personal relationships, preventing him from effectively establishing a significant relationship.
“This process was really difficult for me because I was going through a period of my life… in fact I had a lot of problems with it,” she explained earlier this month. “I didn’t like being single. I had the impression that my career had taken over everything and that my personal life was something that I had not the time to pursue and control and I was very sad.”
She was part of it when mutual friends suggested that the pair with the Harvard graduate 2006 before the holiday season. (A place of meeting probable: the birthday party of December of Parker to L. A., although a source noted in Page sixthey would have been able to meet at any number of events that the veterinarian Facebook has made during its spread of nine million dollars in nine rooms.)
Although the couple had hoped to keep things between them, they have inadvertently made public their romance on New Year’s eve in Las Vegas (where Gaga has two residences at the same time), their kiss of midnight has been captured and transferred on the Web.
It is only when the artist is “Shallow” has been chosen to occur during a pre-Super Bowl party in Miami, they have decided to tear down the veil. Because he would of course go to Florida, the two venturing to rarely somewhere without the other in recent times. “They came out to Los Angeles,” said an insider to E! New the beginning of February, “and spend a lot of time in it. She takes him everywhere she goes and they don’t want to be separated”.
They were not all interested in playing shy.
“They were not shy to show their PDA,” said a source, who spotted the two kissing on the balcony of his mansion rented before his performance at the concert on AT&T TV Super Saturday Night, Told People. “They looked very happy together.”
Sunday, they left the Hard Rock that Stadium hand in hand, after having seen the Chiefs of Kansas City to manage the San Francisco 49ers. And if this does not clear things up, Gaga has shared a photo terribly comfortable on Instagram that seemed to officially cement their status – roosting on the lap of a guy does tend not to shout, “just friends” and all.
“We had so much fun in Miami”, she captioned the snapshot, no doubt taken during a yacht trip on the weekend. “I love all my little monsters and fans, you’re the best!”
Her new boyfriend, however, it is also very good. A few months later, he seems to have already won over the parents, after having been seen talking with her mom Cynthia Germonotta during his show Super Bowl.
To hear those in the know speak of him, he’s just the kind of claiming that your parents would like you bringing home. “Michael is a guy really smart, a guy very seriously, has always been discreet,” according to a source Told Page six. And thanks to his editor, ex, Lindsay Crousewe know that it can commit, the writer, detailing the relationship of seven years that has encapsulated a large part of the twenty.
More importantly, as has been said the insider to E! News, Gaga is “crazy about him”.
Not even a bit of social distancing is not enough to crush their honeymoon phase, Gaga detailing how, during their time in the house they were in, “Go strong, play video games and cards, and take care of us.”
The extra time in their new romance has worn off. “Michael and bind a lot at the moment,” said a source to E! News, “they really like the little things, and she falls even more in love with him over time.”
And if their relationship can withstand this level of unity, there are strong chances that he remains here, which would fit very well with the 10-year plan of the Oscar winner. Asked what she would like to accomplish over the next decade during a conversation in December with a YouTube star Tutorials Nikkie, the creator of Haus Laboratories, said: “I want to make more movies, I want to have babies and I want to continue to make the giant that is the Haus Laboratories the company makeup of my dreams.”
You caught the part of the babies, right?
His M. O. has always been to go to full throttle. “When I’m inspired, I do things right away,” she continued. “There will be tons of crazy things that I will do over the next decade. I simply do not know what they are, that is why they will be extra crazy.”
And in the grand scheme of the dresses of meat, shuttles to the egg giant and outfits whole made of frogs stuffed fall into a kind of love forever really so far fetched?
(Originally published on march 3, 2020 to 3 pm, Pacific time)