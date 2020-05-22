Why Lana Del Rey has attracted the ire of the fans of Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, and Ariana Grande

The last 24 hours, fans of the divas of the pop unite their forces to face a new common enemy, against which they have dedicated a relentless fight made of memes, gifs and insults scanned: Lana Del Rey, who had probably not seen it coming the flood.

It all starts Thursday, when the singer of 34 years has published a long message on Instagram to settle its accounts with its critics. The interpreter Born To Die responds to critics who accuse him of “portraying abusive relationships in such a glamorous way” and defends his artistic choices.

“Lana Del Rey is completed.”

But of the seven paragraphs which constitute this message, Twitter has mostly kept a. The one where Lana Del Rey claims to be the only one to be the object of these reproaches. And enumerate his sisters, who, she says, have an image ultra sexualized without that person there is to blame:

“Now that Doja Cat, Ariana (Grande), Camila (Cabello), Cardi B, Kehlani and Nicki Minaj, and Beyoncé are found at the head of the rankings with songs about being sexy, do not wear any clothes, being unfaithful, etc, can I please start again to sing songs that talk about being well in your body, to feel beautiful because of the love even if the relationship is imperfect, to dance for the money – or-what-I-want – without making me demolish or be accused of making the abuse glamorous?”, she wrote.

For some, Lana Del Rey was just seeking to point the finger at a difference of treatment between herself and other stars of the middle. For others, it was a declaration of war. The fans of the artists mentioned in his post stood up as one man, driven by the hashtag #LanaDelReyIsOverParty (“Lana Del Rey is over”).

“We can’t let it escape so easily!”

Because in naming these celebrities, the singer of Summertime Sadness has basked in what insiders call the “Stan’s Twitter” is a community of devoted fans ready to defend the honor of the one(s) that they idolize.

“The fans of Nicki Minaj, Beyoncé, Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Doja Cat, Kehlani! You better wake up and fight back, because this woman is using the names of your idols to promote his next album rotten, you can’t let it out so easily!”

“It’s over for Lana, she has literally named the idols of all the Stan Twitter. The only thing that could be worse is if it had mentioned the stars of K-Pop.”

“Go on Lana, get out of here, nobody will hurt you!”

Some fans of Lana Del Rey have themselves suppliée to apologize in the face of the outcry caused by his message (the video below is one and the same, it is not the author of the tweet):

“Lana, please, wake up and apologize, we are going down!”

Accusations of racism and an attempt to”cancel”

Others saw in the words of Lana Del Rey a form of racism, most of the singers that she mentioned being black. “Imagine seeing black women succeed and say, as a white woman, ‘And me?’. This girl is a racist”, considers a user. “Honestly, the fact that it is racist does not surprise me at all,” tweets another. “I am delighted that she and her horrible music is cancelled”.

This notion of cancellation is that the Stan Twitter calls the “cancel crop” – literally, the “culture of the void”. When a personality is found in a compromising situation – often, an old message which is discriminatory, resurfaces – and that users will decide, purely and simply, to”undo” this celebrity. Either make it disappear from the sphere of the media.

Clarifications inaudible

What are these accusations of racism that led to Lana Del Rey to take the floor. Real uneasiness, or opening a crisis unit by its marketing team, the singer has updated his post to clarify his comments:

“It is very sad to see that people make it a question of skin color while I talk to my singers favorite (…) It is the problem of the current society, things don’t want to always say what you want them to mean (…) (What I wanted to say is that” there are some women whom the public does not want to give voice. It has nothing to do with ethnicity, I don’t know where it comes from.”

These few sentences have apparently failed to convince; the critics continue to laugh at what they see as false excuses, and those who defend it remain on their niche. They are numerous enough to estimate the disproportionate reactions:

“What Lana Del Rey had to say /////// This that people have chosen to listen to”