Why Leonardo DiCaprio has been chosen in relation to Matthew McConaughey for ‘Titanic’

He was once in Hollywood, the star of Leonardo DiCaprio is considered to be the gold at the box-office. After having played the role of Jack Dawson in the blockbuster Titanic in 1997, DiCaprio won an Academy Award for the movie the Revenant 2015.

While the winner of the Oscar is very grateful for the success of Titanic, DiCaprio has had a strong competition for the role, including an actor.

Now a mega-star, DiCaprio admits that he had no idea of the kind of impact that the Titanic would have in his career when he played the role opposite Kate Winslet.

“It was shocking. The people said: “do You realize the size of a movie?” I said: “Yes, it’s great. It is a great movie,” he told Deadline in 2016.” They are like, “No. No. This is the best movie of all time. “And I say,” well, what do they mean? So that is ideal. “They are like,” No. No, you do not understand. You do not understand what this means. “I thought, well, very well, this was a lot of money, and people can see that. “

Make use of your success of the film in other projects he wanted to pursue, DiCaprio is very grateful for what Titanic has allowed him to do so.

“I used it as a blessing, to make different movies, R-class, you take a little of the dice in the things that I wanted to play,” explained the actor disappeared. “People would like for the funding of these movies now. I had never had before the Titanic. It was always: “can I have this paper, please? There is a movie with a small budget, let me-audition for the main role? ‘”

Tom Cruise and other big names in consideration

Mission: Impossible star Tom Cruise was interested in the role of Jack Dawson in a given time, but the price was too high, as reported by Vogue magazine. The Oscar-winner, Christian Bale, has also played an important role, as well as Chris O’donnell.

According to the biography, Billy Crudup, Johnny Depp and Stephen Dorff, have denied the role and Jared Leto has been denied a hearing. One of the considerations most surprising has been the actor of Clueless Jeremy Sisto, who has even had a test on the screen with the lead actress of the film.

“It was one of the many jobs that have not been obtained,” said Sisto, according to the Huffington Post. “I have read with Kate and the other three actresses. I was very inspired by this and a bit disappointed when the paper does not come to mind. ”

The image of Jack Dawson saying “Very well”

The star of interstellar, Matthew McConaughey was a strong consideration for the role. The actor was very popular at that time and was even read with Winslet for the role.

“I want,” he told the Hollywood Reporter. “I did an audition with Kate Winslet. There was a good hearing. I walked out of there convinced that I had. I do not understand. I was never offered this. “

In an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Cameron revealed why he had chosen DiCaprio in place of the actor in the Dallas Buyers Club.

“Matthew has played the role, and then we met with Leo,” said the director of Titanic, according to CinemaBlend. “Leo came to a interview and I got this strange thing: I looked around the room and every woman in the building was at the meeting… the book was there, the security guard, so I thought it best to pull of this kind. ”

Although DiCaprio has the role and became famous, and McConaughey has been able to achieve the same level of celebrity.