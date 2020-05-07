Why Marvel fan, still think that this hero will appear in ‘WandaVision’

Disney + has a boost with The Mandalorian, and the subscribers are waiting with impatience as the platform begins to abandon its new content Marvel. After its launch in November, the society learns to respond to the request of customers, even turning some of the securities out of his or her library. In order for people to be happy and that the momentum continues, Disney + has advanced the release date of Marvel’s WandaVision, the series of super-hero who combines the Scarlet Witch (Wanda) to its partner Vision.

It should now come out in 2020, surpassing its decline, initially scheduled for 2021. As there is still no definitive date set, this leaves the window open to the rumors and theories about who and what series. There is a rumor that has been revived, and it relates to other Marvel heroes.

Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen of “WandaVision” Marvel | Alberto E. Rodriguez / . for Disney

The fans believe that “WandaVision” will bring back a character

We already know that Elizabeth Olsen will resume his role

as Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch Paul Bettany as Vision. Given that it is

been revealed that the events of WandaVision take place after the Avengers:

The end of the game, there are many opportunities for the heroes dead and the wicked

come back. We see this with Vision.

But other than that is what the fans believe to resurrect? This would be the twin brother of Scarlet Witch, Quicksilver. This rumor has been shot down some time ago, but picked up momentum through a bunch of audition disclosed featuring a child actor attempting the role of one of the twins of Wanda and Vision. During the reading, it was mentioned that the uncle of the children slept on the sofa.

This does not necessarily mean that it is a blood relative, but

the fans want to roll with the idea that Quicksilver will play a role in the

Series Disney +. Here is an excerpt from The Cosmic Wonder; listening carefully.

Why this setup might actually work for Marvel

Quicksilver and Scarlet Witch are woven in Marvel

canon, both in the framework of the Brotherhood of Magneto (and considered as his children) in X-Men

and then with the Avengers. The brothers and sisters are very close, and in one of the

the stories of comics, Quicksilver is the one who has calmed down his sister after a rage

session and has urged them to create a reality where all wishes and desires are

met.

This story has also encountered doctor Strange, and Marvel has confirmed

that WandaVision Disney + will be bound to the new Doctor Strange in

the movie Multiverse of Madness. Marvel could find a way to bind the Quicksilver-Scarlet

Relationship witch in the tv series with the new film.

As SyFy Wire

highlights, Elizabeth Olsen has stated that WandaVision glanera of various

comic books so that several scenarios could be in play, including the interactions between

Uncle Quicksilver, Vision, and the children of Wanda and Vision, Thomas and William

(aka Wiccan and Speed). How does this occur? It is the result of the manufacture of Wanda

a reality to bring all those she has lost, including his children.

Many fans believe that the first season of the series will be from House of M story, a comic in which Scarlet Witch altered reality and ruled over the people. In this document, Quicksilver is dead, but she brought him back to life. There is a lot of material to find where Quicksilver is present, including the investigation of the brothers and sisters on their origin.

What do we know of “WandaVision” until now

As mentioned, a part of the plot will affect the ability of the Scarlet Witch to create and manipulate realities, and promotional photos of Marvel to confirm it. The first season of WandaVision will consist of six episodes and will feature other characters such as Monica Rambeau, Darcy Lewis, and Jimmy Woo.

In an interview with Variety

in April last year, Olsen said that the show will take place in the 1950s, and its

character and Vision are to live in the suburbs. Fans will not only be treated

the drama and action, but also comedy. WandaVision should get the

Disney + this year.