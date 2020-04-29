Why Mila Kunis does not want to turn with Ashton Kutcher

People and royalty

Twelve years after the end of That ’70s Showfans of the couple, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher do hope for one thing : to see them together again in front of the camera. But the actress of 34 years has reduced these hopes to naught : she would never want to shoot with her husband.

Their history is worthy of love stories imagined in Hollywood. Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher met on the set of That ’70s Show in 1998. Aged respectively 14 and 19 years, the duo’s interpretation of the superficial Jackie and her lover, the immature Kelso until 2006. But it was not until five years later that the two actors fell in love, in real life. Since then, the couple married and had two children : Wyatt Isabelle, born in 2014, and Dimitri Portwood, two years later.

In spite of this beautiful love story, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher no longer have toured together since the series that made them stars in the 90’s and 2000. In an interview for “Sunday Today” of the NBCthe actress is in full promo for his comedy The spy who me has dropped has destroyed all hope to see them again gathered in front of the camera. ” No, it will not happen “, she says flatly to the journalist.

Mila Kunis was then suggested that, since the two are so close and know each other so well, it would be too easy for her to notice when he plays, adding that the experience would be also” weird “for her. ” I can’t help but watch and be like ‘But what is it that you do?’… No, it’s weird. In a scene with him, I said to myself : ‘Oh, I see you play’. I can see that.” The side of Ashton Kutcher, it’s the same. “It’s going to take me out : ‘But what is it is that this strange head ?’. You can’t shoot a scene together.”

It tells the story of how she fell in love with Ashton Kutcher

Then she kissed her future husband” without any feelings “on the set of That ’70s ShowMila Kunis has explained a few days earlier how she fell in love with Ashton Kutcher. “ I made a film called Sex between friends. He has made a film very similar called Sex Friends. We finished our films “, she says in the podcast WTF with Marc Maron, quoted by E! News. ” We just said, why not flirt a little. Let’s have fun. It is all the only two. One is confidence. All goes well “. After three months, the actress was the first to develop feelings, and decided to confess. “ I said to him something like, you know what, I want to you. I don’t want it to end up in scrambles so I’m going to get away before it gets too big “she remembered, before adding :” and he replied something like, ‘Well received’. And the next day, he was in front of my door to tell me, ‘Install you with me’, and I said ok “.