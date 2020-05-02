Getty Images Why Mila Kunis would never want to shoot with her husband Ashton Kutcher.

PEOPLE – “We can’t do that”. It is a blow for fans of the couple Mila Kunis/Ashton Kutcher: the hopes to see them play together again in front of the cameras as to the time of “That ’70s Show” come to be reduced to nil.

In an interview for “Sunday Today” of the NBCthe actress explained that she never wanted to turn to her husband Ashton. “This will happen”, she assured, because the experience would be “too weird”.

“I can’t help but watch and be like ‘But what is it that you do?’… No, it’s weird. In a scene with him, I said to myself: ‘Oh, I see you play’. I can see it. He looked at me and said to me: ‘what is this head you doing ?’ And I was like: ‘No, we can’t do that. We can’t be together in a scene,” she explains, as you can see it here.

“We kissed, without any feeling”

The couple met in 1998 on the set of the sitcom “That’s 70’s Show”, while the actress was only 14 years old and 19 years old. In the series, the duo played a couple very much in love, but in real life, they were still far away to imagine, to live the great love one day.

“In the series, [nous nous sommes embrassés]without any feeling,” explained Mila Kunis to Marc Maron for the podcast “WTF with Marc Maron“. “It really is a strange story that nobody believes, but it is the truth, I swear. There was nothing, and it was like … whatever! “

Even if today she and Ashton Kutcher are married, have two children, Wyatt and Dimitri, she regrets a few of the moments that she has missed at the time. “It’s just a shame to have missed 20 years of living together,” she said before adding, “but we would never have been together if we hadn’t both crossed what we’ve been through”.

