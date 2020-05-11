Why Nebula would have had to kill Thanos in Avengers: the End of the game

Tony Nebula would not have had to be the one to wield the Infinity Gauntlet, and if Nebula had killed Thanos in Avengers: Endgame

The writers of Avengers: the End of the game They have recently revealed that Nebula was almost the Infinity Gauntlet in the blockbuster from Marvel Studios, but the scene was deleted from the script at the beginning because they thought that this undermined the climax of Tony Stark. Despite his explanation, the way in which this series of events occurs is not fully consistent with the techniques of narrative appropriate and it feels too forced to finally succeed.

It is clear that the writers worked backwards to design the last two films the Avengers. They knew that it had to end by the sacrifice of Tony Stark because he was the character that had launched the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and because the contract of Robert Downey Jr. it was done, and they had to do to get out of the cinema. It seems that they were writing to a destination and allowed the plot to dictate the character, rather than allow the characters to lead the plot. To do the latter would have led to the inevitable conclusion that this had to be Nebula-wielding the gauntlet Infinity to defeat Thanos.

Although Thanos was in the first UCM since its appearance in the mid-credits in The Avengers, he had no real connection with the journey of the character of Tony. Nebula and Gamora were the characters that really had a direct relationship with Thanos. The nebula was a lackey of Thanos in Guardians of the Galaxybut his character has had a greater development in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.2 While the public learned more about his fight against his abusive father. She deserved the opportunity to finish his story and be the one who would finally end the reign of terror of Thanos.

In Avengers: the End of the gameNebula has the opportunity for self-sacrifice, a moment which illustrates very well his growth as a character. However, while it kills its past to preserve its future, it does not really link with the Crazy Titan, which has literally transformed into a killing machine. He had also finally developed the relationship with his sister that he had desired for most of his life, and then Thanos killed Gamora in his search for the stone of soul. The nebula had the motivation the more personal to kill Thanos. She wants to stop not only because it is the right thing, and heroic for the universe as a whole, but because of the horrible things that he has personally made. She deserved the right to be the one that manierait the Infinity Gauntlet instead of Tony.

In addition to giving a sense of narrative within the UCM, Nebula waving the Gauntlet would have been a fitting tribute to the original comic book of The Infinity Gauntlet from 1991. In this series, Nebula takes Gauntelete of Thanos to defeat him. Although everything in the comics does not necessarily make sense for the films and the “adjustments” UCM of comic book stories, it is a plot that would have been perfect to be adapted.

Killing Tony was clearly the general intention of the film. Pepper said that Tony would never be able to rest and retire if there was a chance that he can make the world a better place or more secure. All of this is absolutely true, and he is certainly a hero admirable and vitally important. However, it has already completed the arc of a character who would die for the cause in the Avengers.

In the first film team, a Captain America little impressed told Tony that when the time came, it would not be the one who would lie down and sacrifice himself for the greater good. At the end of the film, he does exactly this and proves that Steve is wrong when he intercepts the nuclear bomb and the led through the worm-hole, without even hesitating when it can’t contact Pepper for a goodbye is appropriate. He did not literally need to kill themselves to prove themselves a hero, because this arc’s heroic personal sacrifice had already been completed previously, in addition to one of the conditions that Tony puts on the table is that it would not lose what it has achieved, then what sense does it make to sacrifice and just do Otherwise, at this time, it would not have been more logical to make as in the story of the original material, return to the end point of the Infinity War, to reverse the effects of Thanos without that nobody can remember what happened and to have the opportunity to start again with Peeper, to retire with his family and to have the opportunity to make a brief appearance in the future. This end could surely have solved the problem of what they call the term in future films UCM.

By writing to a point of plot-specific rather than follow the logical conclusion of the characters, the writers Avengers: Endgame have stolen the opportunity for a legitimate closure of Nebula. Instead, they were clear that Tony Stark had to be killed, then they wrote an arc of character that Tony had already crossed to achieve a specific purpose. The end of Tony was really heartbreaking and it was brilliantly performed, but this ending would have been so much better with Nebula.