Why Quentin Tarantino will be seen more as a director

It is one of the filmmakers the most influential of his generation. He has directed nine films by learning to reinvent themselves and paying tribute to those films, which accompanied him in his construction of a film buff.

Quentin Tarantino, this is a golden Palm at the 1994 Cannes for Pulp Fiction, but also big commercial successes such as Inglourious Basterds, Django Unchained and especially Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, his last film event that brought together Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio for the first time on the screen.

In spite of his filmography recognised and admired, Quentin Tarantino has entrusted to First, in an interview with river to end up in the issue published on 27 may, he had other professional desires :

“I have the feeling that my career as a filmmaker is behind me. It remains to me a film to do, I don’t know yet what it will look like, but I’m a writer now.”

If the realization is not a “chapter totally ended”, he confides to First he no longer has the desire to build a career and make films :

“With ‘Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood’I did what I had to do. Everything I did before led me to this film. This is it. […] I project myself a lot, on the other hand, in my career as a writer. I want to write plays, novels, books on the cinema.”

A information to link to the interview that we had done with him is now a year old in the dissemination of Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood at the Cannes film Festival. At the time, he was already said to be working on “a piece of theatre, and a five-part series”. Related Post: Leonardo DiCaprio has really burned stuntmen on the set of the latest Tarantino

The latest news, Quentin Tarantino, scriptwriter, and dialogue writer at-speed peerless, preferred a Kill Bill 3 and would have already written five episodes of a series that would tie in with his latest film : he intends to give life to Bounty Lawthe series western dummy is seen in his Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, in which the character of Rick Dalton, played by Leonardo DiCaprio, plays the main role.

The director had also announced that he was working on writing a book about a veteran jaded by the hollywood film, which some critics feel that there are to realise his tenth and last film.

During the confinement, we learned that Quentin Tarantino wrote in his free time movie reviews for The New Bev, a site dedicated to the New Beverly Cinema, located in Los Angeles. This room belongs to the director since 2007, which regularly films that have marked.