Why Raúl Jiménez is considered one of the best 20 strikers in the world

Despite the fact that the ball stopped rolling in the courts all over the world due to the contingency by the coronavirus (COVID-19), Raúl Jiménez continues to give of what to speak in european football.
And that is thanks to the great level shown in his recent performances with the Wolverhampton Wonderersin England , where the mexican has registered in 44 matches 22 goals and 10 assists, earned him to be considered one of the 20 best forwards of the campaign 2019/20according to the portal WhoScored.
To do this, the website analysed the numbers of the best strikers who play in the five major european leagues: Premier League, The League (Spain), Series (Italy), Bundesliga (Germany) and Ligue 1 (France), based on their games, minutes played, goals, assists, shots per game, hit percentage pass, dogfights gained per game and sometimes they were named player of the match.
On the list published this Wednesday, the name of the striker of the Mexican national team appeared in the place 17with a rating of 7.29, beating figures such as Roberto Firmino, of Liverpool, and Jamie Vardythe Leicester City, both of the same league.
The top 5 the ranking is led by Robert Lewandowski, Bayern Munich; followed by Kylian Mbappé, Paris Saint Germain; then Josip Ilicic, of the Atalanta; Cristiano Ronaldo, Juventus and Ciro Immobile, of the region of Lazio.
In addition, a few days ago that Jimenez appeared in the XI ideal what goes of the season of the Premiere League.
In case outside little, with the possible departure of English striker Harry Kanethe Tottenham Hotspurthat leads Jose Mourinho, are in search of a new scorer and the main candidate is Raul Jimenez.
However, the Spurs would not be the only club interested, as even also there has been talk of a rapprochement of the Manchester Unitedto , and including, the Real Madrid.
However, it remains to be seen if they can keep this level when you resume the activities and played the nine days that remain, which up to the moment, there are no tentative dates.
But, the good moment the former player of America, 28 years of age is not within the pitch, also outside of it in your personal life.
So what shows on their social networks, where you do not stop sharing postcards with his wife and mother of his firstborn, the actress Daniela Basso. In one of the images is observed showing off the pregnancy with a drawing of a battery charging and the legend: “loading“and the other side is “65%”. “Your dads, I hope with a lot of love“.
Also, the couple has taken advantage of the quarantine COVID-19 to enlist the room that will occupy their small to be called Ander in the home that have been formed in the city of Wolverhampton to the north of London, England, where they reside.
Last February 9, the couple announced their pregnant through their accounts on Instagram, and a month later, in the pitch of the Molineux Stadiumhome of the Wolves, with a fun challenge of free throws got to know the gender of your baby.