Why Robert Batinson has proven to be a good thing, according to Robert Pattinson

With Robert Pattinson, the cast of The Batman includes Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as the Riddler, Colin Farrell as Penguin, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson and Jayme Lawson as Bella Reál, with Gil Perez-Abraham, Charlie Carver and Max Carver in roles that were not disclosed. Matt Reeves has co-written the script for The Batman with Mattson Tomlin, and although we are still in the dark about specific details of the plot, Reeves has already stated that this would be a story influenced by the black which would value the detective skills of Bruce Wayne.