Why Robert Downey Jr. was not the actor the highest paid in Iron Man ?

Currently, Robert Downey Jr. is certainly one of the players the best paid in the world, but this has not always been the case. In fact, at the time that it takes for the first time the costume of Tony Stark/Iron Man in the first film of the franchise, Marvel, the actor tries to restart, not without difficulty, his career in Hollywood after his past as a drug addict. Although it has been chosen to embody the role of the super-heroes in the first Iron Man, in the casting, it was not the best paid. And this was not Jeff Bridges or Gwyneth Paltrow.

No, as surprising as it may seem, the one who had the biggest stamp was Terrence Howard as indicated Entertainment Weekly.

Finding the right actor to embody Tony Stark

Before the Marvel Cinematic Universe does not become the juggernaut that it became, Iron Man had a lot to prove. In 2008, the films of super-heroes did not have as much coast as it is today. And the adaptation of Iron Man in the cinema has not been an easy thing. The process of casting took a lot of time. It was necessary to choose the perfect actor who could embody the character. Who could play Tony Stark on the big screen ? Names like Tom Cruise, Hugh Jackman, or even Nicolas Cage floating around. But it is thanks to the tenacity of the film’s director, Jon Favreau, Robert Downey Jr. gets the main role not without huge doubts on the part of the studio that was not certain that the actor could attract crowds in dark rooms.

For Favreau, Downey Jr. is the perfect actor ! It is certain that he will be able to bring depth and sincerity, two features essential to the character.

If the choice of Robert Downey Jr. in Iron Man there has been much talk, one of Terrence Howard as colonel James Rhodes was unanimous among everyone and this is the reason for which he was the first to incorporate the casting, and to easily negotiate his contract. Once Robert Downey Jr. chosen to become Stark, and the production started, it was too late to revise the wages to the decline of Howard.

On the other hand, if the choice of Terrence Howard turned out to be easy, the experience with the actor on the shoot was very complicated. The producers and Jon Favreau were not satisfied with its performance forcing even ironing his scenes in post-production. In parallel, the agent Howard was not hidden to publicly affirm that his actor had lived “a great experience“on Iron Man.

Push Howard to the output

The interpretation of Howard as James Rhodes was so not the director when the followingIron Man is contoured, Favreau and screenwriter Justin Theroux have reportedly tried to reduce to the maximum the history of his character.

This is why the producers ofIron Man 2 felt that for the suite, it was not necessary to pay also handsomely the actor and they went to see him to offer him a salary of 50% to 80% less than his previous contract. Without surprise, Terrence Howard has declined the offer. Therefore, it was decided to leave the MCU, and it is Don Cheadle who was chosen to replace him in all the films that will be released.

Is that Terrence Howard has made the right decision to decline the offer ? We will never know. He will not hesitate to declare openly that Robert Downey Jr. is a traitor, was pushed out of the franchise Iron Man and it took his money. In spite of everything, it will still be left with a beautiful package of dollars with his participation in the first Iron Man and will be successful as Lucious Lyon in the popular series Empire.

It is surprising to hear this story in which the main actor ofIron Man was not the highest paid, Robert Downey Jr. will catch up soon enough. The actor had been able to negotiate a contract allowing him to receive bonuses each time that one of the films from Marvel were to exceed a certain threshold of box-office. Excellent operation, since the MCU has grown to the delight of Robert ! To the point that for the final part of the adventures of the Avengers, EndgameRobert Downey Jr. would have earned a salary of more than $ 75 million !