Why Robert Downey Jr. will not have the Oscar

A point of view of the box-office or even visual, the Avengers : Endgame is a part of the monsters of the year 2019 at the cinema. Not to spoiler the movie for those of you who have not seen it yet (there may still be), we will not enter into details, but it is obvious that Robert Downey Jr. that embodies the Iron-Man plays a major role in the signing of a performance of the highest caliber. For many fans of the Marvel universe, this makes him a serious contender for the Oscar. But it is not even in the running. You have to explain why.

Robert Downey Jr didn’t want to

Avengers : Endgame should have several representatives to the Oscars : the brothers Russo, who are directors or Alan Silvestri’s for the best original music. Their names are in the list provided by the studios. On the other hand, no trace of Robert Downey Jr, that some opposition already to Joaquin Phoenix, he is also the author of a performance XXL in the film of the DC Comics Joker.

Why such an absence ? As we know now. This is Robert Downey Jr. himself, who asked not to appear in this list. It is unknown why he refused such an honor. Maybe is it not to get in the door-to-false-compared to the rest of the cast. One thing is for sure, this is not to belittle his performance, or the influence of Marvel. A few days ago, he responded to the attacks of Scorcese, who claimed that what Marvel did was not in the cinema.

When you land like an immense beast, and you crush any competition in your path so powerful, it’s just phenomenal.

In the past, Robert Downey Jr. has been nominated twice for the Oscars. In 1993 for the film Chaplin and in 2009 for Tropic thunder.