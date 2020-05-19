Why Robert Pattinson Almost Punched Director Robert Eggers on the shelf

On the shooting of the film 2019, The Lighthouse, the star of Robert Pattinson said that he has failed to come to grips with the film’s director, Robert Eggers. Things have intensified during the filming of the movie dark and gloomy, to the point that the star of Twilight has almost been pushed to violence.

Robert Pattinson | George Pimentel / .

Maybe it was the shooting on a secluded island on a film so disturbing that eventually reached the actor.

About “The lighthouse”

Originally based on one of the last stories unfinished of the american writer Edgar Allan Poe, The Lighthouse is located on a remote island in New England at the end of the Nineteenth century. Two lighthouse keepers, the youngest-in-training played by Pattinson, and the older and irritable embodied by veteran actor Willem Dafoe, to live on the island.

Filmed in black and white in a small fishing village in Nova Scotia, The Lighthouse tells the story of the slow descent of the guardians in the madness.

Robert Pattinson (left) and Willem Dafoe (right) in “The Lighthouse”

Dafoe spoke with Time in 2019 of the film, of what it is at the surface and at a deeper level.

“At a certain level,” says Dafoe, “it is a very simple story: two guys, trapped in a lighthouse, they are out of food, they start drinking, they become crazy, they become aggressive toward one another. The end. But it is also a question of identity, it is a matter of belief. So I think it has deep roots. They are articulated in the images and the actions, which are very specific. I find it really beautiful. ”

The director and his brother have written the scenario

Based, as mentioned, on one of the stories or unfinished Poe, which in turn was based on an event ” true “, as the director has said to Rolling Stone, the scenario of The Lighthouse was started by the brother of Robert Eggers, the screenwriter Max Eggers. The brothers have taken together, collaborating on the screenplay for the film.

” [T]e young man had a sordid past, ” explained Robert,” and was known to be violent, and the men are placed in numerous rows in the lighthouse. So I used that too. But the end of this true story – I simply do not know to what extent this is true, because the end is like a folk tale, or something of Edgar Allan Poe. ”

“The old man died of a heart attack, and the young man is afraid of being accused of having killed him. “It attaches to the body on the side of the lighthouse to tell people that there is a problem. . . And then the corpse of the old man continues to bang on the window. “

Robert Pattinson has failed to hit the producer Robert Eggers

Given the nature of scary in the film, his intensity and willingness to Pattinson to immerse himself in his roles, it is understandable to see how the actor was able to become too immersed in the role of a lighthouse keeper on the verge of losing the head.

Eggers said to The Verge by 2019 he expects a lot from its actors, and sometimes things can get hot.

“These are actors, very talented, and I throw it away because I knew they could do it. But I need some things. . . they knew that they should give up some of themselves to my approach for the film to succeed. ”

Pattinson, talking with his team-mate Dafoe for an interview, explained that the conditions on the remote island, coupled with the approaches of the director at times, has led him to almost hit the man at the helm of the film.

“This is the closest that I have come to hit a director. Even though I love Robert [Eggers]there was a time when I made five catches for walking on the beach, and after a moment, I said to myself: “What is happening? I have the impression that you spray a fire hose on my face. “And he said:” I sprayed a fire hose on your face. “It was like a kind of torture. This creates definitely an attractive energy. ”

