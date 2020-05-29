Why Robert Pattinson should be a Batman slim ?

Robert Pattinson should it be a Batman, not very muscular ? This is the question that debate on the social networks…

Fans of Robert Pattinson the know, the latter will play the next Batman in the movie Matt Reeve… Thin or muscular, the fans of the actor wondered.

Containment requires, Robert Pattinson has been forced to abandon the film sets. Sad news for the producers because the films will be delivered with a lot of delay…

End of the month of June, fans of Robert will be able to find in the dark rooms. In fact, this last will be to the movie poster Tenet. Of Christopher Nolan.

As announced yesterday, Edouard Philippe, the cinema will re-open on 22 June. Good news for the lovers of the seventh art.

In Tenet, Robert Pattinson has a single mission : to blow up a Boeing 747. In the program : action, adrenaline and explosions galore !

Robert Pattinson, lean to interpret Batman ?

Another film expected by fans of the actor : The Batman. Directed by Matt Reeve, the latter is in limbo.

And on the social networks, fans of Robert Pattinson’s reproach, therefore, to the actor not to take the role of Batman very seriously. The reason, it does not, therefore, as other actors who have taken on the role of the bat soldier.

In his defence, Robert Pattinson told GQ : “If you spend your time doing the sport for a role, it is that there is a problem “. And it was not necessarily wrong…

“You know, even James Dean had not a body cut “thus, countered Robert Pattinson. So, what can we expect in Batman ?

The british actor, seems determined to carve out a muscular body. And his fans do him in will not be required for the same.

After all, the hallmark of the british actor, has always been the simplicity and transparency… See you in a few months to discover The Batman, so.

