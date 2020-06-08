Why Ruby Rose of the Batwoman will not be rewritten, introducing instead a new character

Showrunner Caroline Dries explains how they have taken the decision to introduce a new character rather than shoot the “version” soap opera ” of the recast of Kate Kane with a new actress for season 2.

The producers and fans were shocked when it was revealed that Ruby Rose would be more the cape and cowl as Batwoman to the popular series of The CW – and those inevitable Arrowverse crosses.

While the fans are grattaient head wondering what that means, the team behind “Batwoman” was … largely the same thing while trying to answer this question by finding what he needed to do next.

.

Ruby Rose breaks the silence by leaving Batwoman after a season: “Those who know, know”

See the story

“To be honest with you, I’ve looked at the “version” soap opera” [of simply recasting the same character] for a hot minute “, admitted the showrunner Caroline Dries to a ATX Festival At Home Q&A with the showrunner “Legacies” Julie Plec, as TVLine.

On their side, it was the simplest solution, but the simplest is not always the best. Dries has admitted that a large part of it considering this angle was ” because we had already written a few episodes of selfish, and at the level of the transition, it would be transparent. ”

It is only after you have taken a step back, took a pace and discussed with the executive producer of the Arrowverse, Greg Berlanti, that Dries has realized that the best solution would be to not only remake Ruby Rose, but to throw a completely new character.

CW

Ruby Rose leaves Batwoman, the role holder will be redesigned for season 2

See the story

When this new broke out, the fandom has exploded almost as much as when they found out that Rose was leaving the role of Kate Kane. After all, Kate is related to Bruce Wayne absent in Arrowverse.

The new call in the audition was for a character (possibly) named Ryan Wilder, who shares similar traits to Kate, including being part of the community, LGBTQ +, and they were looking for a member of this community for the role, but there was no indication of how it might relate to Batman … where appropriate.

Dries describes Ryan as a young woman ” who in the past has been inspired by Batwoman, so she’s gonna take over “. Well, Batwoman has only been operational for a short time, so this is not too far in the past.

The CW

CW pushes the new season until 2021, teases the return date supernatural, the next crossover of the Arrowverse

See the story

Also a departure of the dramatic character of Kate to and different from almost all other leaders of the television, Dries said that Ryan was actually homeless when we meet, living in a van. It ” may not be the right person at the time to do it, then that’s what makes it fun. ”

According to Dries, the decision to go in a direction so radically different with their advance was in part to honor “everything that Ruby has put in the character, Kate Kane,” but also for fans of the series.

“It also helps the public, because we do not ask him not to speak to “the elephant in the room'”, she said.

.

Ben Affleck on the departure of Batman, Robert Pattinson, and how he blew up her role of Buffy against the vampires

See the story

It is one thing to recast a supporting character – and even this may be shocking to the fans, like when “Game of Thrones” refondait Daario with an actor very different – but change the lead could be too much, especially for “Peak TV,” a public that sometimes seems to be looking for an excuse to disconnect.

But it is also a huge risk. “Batwoman” has been a huge success for The CW last season, in part because of its connection with Bruce Wayne and his relationship with Supergirl and other heroes Arrowverse at the crossover of the previous year.

Now, this is all new. They must not only try to convince the fans of “Batwoman” – and fans of Ruby Pink – try this new iteration, and hope that the new viewers will be a great jumping on point. That they throw can be a great help in this department.

You have a story or advice to give us? Send an email to the publishers of TooFab in tips@toofab.com.