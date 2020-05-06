Why Ryan Murphy has rewritten the history of Hollywood

In Ryan Murphyit is Hollywoodthe leading male role white, played by David Corenswetit doesn’t get the happy ending typical of showbiz. It will not restart with the trophy, it is the outsiders that come to mind.
“It’s a wonderful world to create. And I don’t know, I would say that I write, not about the world in which I live, but about the world in which I want to live, and it is a world in which I wanted to live, “Murphy said Hollywood in a telephone interview.
Hollywooda mini-series of seven episodes created by Murphy and Ian Brennan, follows a mixture of actors, writers, producers and executives in the years 40, all trying to make it big in the business. There are actors who play in real life Hollywood numbers, such as Jack Picking as Rock Hudson and Jim Parsons as Henry Willsonmixed with actors fictional as Darren Criss as Raymond Ainsley and Patti LuPone as the Notice Amberg.
“This show began in a very interesting way,” said Murphy.
Attention, spoilers for the limited series follow.
Primarily raised by his passion for cinema history of a grand-mother, Murphy has heard all kinds of tales of the rich and famous. “So, when I was growing up, it was very important to me, the stories of my nana on Hollywood, and she always told me that Rock Hudson was a poofter and gay”, he said. “I don’t know how she knew this in Indiana, where I grew up, but I’ve always said” Oh! “I was obviously very young, but I said to myself: “Oh, this is someone like me, but it may not be free.” I’ve always been very moved by him. And then, when I was at university, he was one of the first celebrities to die of aids… I wanted to do an article on the history buried Hollywood. And after I did QuarrelI loved being in this world. “
Feud: Bette and Joan addressed the rivalry between movie stars Joan Crawford and Bette Davisbut Murphy said this time he wanted to address Anna May Wong, Hattie McDaniel and Rock Hudson, “the three people I have obsessed with it while growing up.”
“These are the three that interest me really because I felt that their life was somehow invisible, and that they were not all of the praise, the rewards, and the roses that they should have”, he explained. “And so, I said to myself:” well, what would it look like if they ended well? “Https://www.eonline.com/”
The action follows the completion of a film, Megthe creation of stars, and in the end, Murphy, Brennan, Janet Mock and Reilly Smith rewrite Hollywood history. A black woman, Laura HarrierCamille Washington, eventually winning the Oscar for best actress, and Rock Hudson is out on the red carpet with her boyfriend, Archie (Jeremy Pope), all in the 40s. Hollywood even rewritten the story of Anna May Wong (played by Michelle Krusiec in the series), an actress who famously lost the role of a woman asian Luise Rainer, a white woman, who won an Oscar for the role. In HollywoodAnna May Wong has won an Oscar for his role in Meg.
The desire for Murphy to explore the history of hollywood buried “was consistent with a conversation I had one night with Darren Criss right after all the (The murder of Gianni Versace: the history of crime in american) “, he explained, noting that the two had discussed a famous service station in Hollywood who would have responded to the sexual desires of the rich and famous.
“We just talk about all of those people who could not be open with their sexuality or their fetishes or fantasies. Everyone had to sort of hide in the shadows and pretend to be one thing, and that was white, homogenized, right.” And if you were not this thing, and that you could not keep this thing hidden, you would be punished, ” said Murphy. “(I thought) that it was something very interesting to write, which is the shame and the story is buried and, finally, the people say:” I have just enough of this shit and I retort. “And that is ultimately what the show has become. We have created an alternative universe where marginalized people have won, and it was very powerful to do, really powerful and emotional to do. “
Murphy said that several scenes of the series had provoked a reaction from the players and the team together, especially when Rock Hudson left the clutches of Henry Willson, and when Hattie McDaniel (Queen Latifah in the issue) attended the Oscars to see Camille win the prize.
“This was a very moving experience because you felt, in many ways, it was our attempt to fix some wrongs. I really believe that this idea that if these people had been allowed to be who they were and to be authentically themselves … If this happened at the end of episode seven really happened, I think our world would be a different place because I think that Hollywood is a teacher, and Hollywood has kind of established many rules. How to walk-we? we dress? How do we think? Who do we love? Who do we, who do we love not? This is a big part of this town, it was just very interesting, ” he said.
A large part of the questions explored in Hollywood are still in the game in the industry by 2020. Murphy said he expects young viewers to be outraged when they explore a part of the real history described in the series, especially with Anna May Wong and Hattie McDaniel.
“I think this show shows how far we have come and how far we need to go. You must remember there was not so long ago, Emma Stone played an asian woman… And a lot of this show, our show, talks about the power of representation… (When) people who look like you and act like you and love as you are accepted and validated, you are accepted and validated because you can’t be what you can’t see. I’ve always felt like that growing up, I felt like a stranger because I had no role models, ” said Murphy.” And if Rock Hudson would have been able to be out and gay and be successful in the 1970s, when I was a child, it would have changed the path of my life, you know? I would not have felt so alone. I would not have felt so alone in my struggle. So, I think it is a very powerful thing to do. “
Hollywood is now streaming on Netflix.