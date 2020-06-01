Why Salma Hayek has almost nothing to say about Harvey Weinstein

In December 2017, two months after the beginning of the case, Weinstein, Salma Hayek spoke finally. And this speech seemed to be difficult, as well as that of actress Uma Thurman, who talked about the February 3, 2018.

Salma Hayek victim of Harvey Weinstein : his accusations

Salma Hayek told then hell experienced in working with the Hollywood producer on the set of the film “Frida” in 2002. She wrote in the New York Times that, in order to make them yield so that it would not respond to his advances, Harvey Weinstein would have menacéede replace it by another for the principal role. The actress would not have caved in, but had to face many difficulties on the shoot, the producer interfering constantly.

He told me that the only thing I had for me, it was my sex appeal

The producer would not have hesitated to publicly criticize the actress, calling into question his skills. “He told me that the only thing I had for me, it was my sex appeal, and that he was absent from the film,” she explains. Harassed and threatened for five years, the actress of 51 years, however, has been slow to release his word.

Salma Hayek requested several times to speak

In the beginning of the week, she explained the reasons of his long silence. Invited to a round table discussion hosted by Oprah Winfrey, Salma Hayek has talked about his commitment to the movement #Metoo, and was keen to retell his story, and the way she told it. It is thus said to have been contacted by the New York Times the first in November 2017, but each time she began the narrative of his misadventures, she could not help crying. She had managed to contact the journalist to cancel the interview.

When the scandal broke out, I was ashamed not to have said anything

If Salma Hayek has waited several months to talk about it, it is also because she couldn’t judge the importance of his testimony, imagining that her story wasn’t worth to be told. “I started crying when they asked me to do it”. And continued : “I was supporting women in the last twenty years, but I felt unable to tell my story. I thought of my daughter, I was ashamed.” The actress spoke of her relationship with the producer : “Weinstein had a lot of respect for me. I paid the price, but he had respect for me (…) When the scandal broke, I was ashamed of not said anything. But I had the impression that my pain was so small compared to that of other women”.

I thought I was the only one

Salma Hayek was also told that her girlfriend Penelope Cruz was furious not to have anything su. “Penélope was furious with me when I told him that I was going to write a forum. Because I had never said. But Weinstein produced the best films, I didn’t want to mess up his work opportunities. I thought I was the only woman he had been harassing.”

A story that echoes that of Uma Thurman

The feelings of Salma Hayek recall those of the actress Uma Thurman, which is expressed later, in an interview with the New York Times in early February. She, too, had been asked before, and on several occasions, but could not put words on these sexual assaults suffered, nor to have the necessary perspective to talk about it explicitly. Asked about the case Harvey Weinstein at the beginning of November on the red carpet of the musical comedy “The Parisian Woman”, his face was closed, before she responds : “I don’t have a statement ready for you to do it because I’m not a child. When I speak under the effect of anger, I regret is generally the way in which I have expressed. So there, I expect to be less angry. And when I am ready, I will say what I have to say.”

Uma Thurman”s response when asked about the flood of sexual misconduct allegations….wow. pic.twitter.com/Sw5Br1GwFg — Yashar Ali ? (@yashar) November 4, 2017

It was not until three months after, that it has made a witness chilling testimony of more…

During the round table with Ophrah Winfrey, Salma Hayek concluded : “Thewhen we come together and we unite with each other, this is not a question of drama. This is not a matter of pain. It is something that can move powerfully and change things.” It has also laid his eyes on the release of the word of the women, since the last autumn : “The only reason this works at this time is not only because women are expressed. It is also because all the world has listened. I think what happens is that we begin to make changes and we do not see the results and we think that if the change does not occur. Humans are slow to change. “